Depending on the succession stage, different wildlife will make forested areas their habitat. Woodland edge, “successional” species and migratory birds can use very small areas, including small backyards, as their habitat or stopover during long migrations.

 “Woods in Your Backyard Workshop,” University of Maryland Extension

There is an ecological term called “succession” that describes the changes a community of plants goes through over time. In most cases, plant communities change from a short-lived, transitory grouping to a more permanent collection of plants as time progresses. This span of time may take a few short years or it could take decades, depending on a number of variables.

To visualize this, think about a large grass-covered lawn. Regular mowing and some weeding are necessary to maintain this grass community. Let’s say, however, that you discontinued mowing this site. The grasses will continue to grow. Then, other “weeds” like pigweed, smart weed, sorrel, clover, goldenrod, honeysuckle and poison ivy will begin to grow among the grasses. If the area in this example is not mowed for a season or two, the plant community will change from a lawn to a field or meadow, which is a different ecological community.

