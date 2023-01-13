There is an ecological term called “succession” that describes the changes a community of plants goes through over time. In most cases, plant communities change from a short-lived, transitory grouping to a more permanent collection of plants as time progresses. This span of time may take a few short years or it could take decades, depending on a number of variables.
To visualize this, think about a large grass-covered lawn. Regular mowing and some weeding are necessary to maintain this grass community. Let’s say, however, that you discontinued mowing this site. The grasses will continue to grow. Then, other “weeds” like pigweed, smart weed, sorrel, clover, goldenrod, honeysuckle and poison ivy will begin to grow among the grasses. If the area in this example is not mowed for a season or two, the plant community will change from a lawn to a field or meadow, which is a different ecological community.
Suppose that this meadow is allowed to continue to develop. In time, longer-lived herbaceous and woody perennial plants will begin to invade the area, such as mullein, Queen Anne’s lace, ragweed, pokeweed, brambles, eastern red cedar, dogwood, sumac, hawthorns, red maple, sassafras, locust and cherry. These more advanced meadows are often called “old fields.”
As the young trees and shrubs are allowed to grow, it becomes an old field in the shrub-sapling stage. This means that the meadow now hosts scattered trees and shrubs. Leaving this field alone, trees and shrubs grow larger and additional woody vegetation invades the field and the individual canopies begin to close. Once “canopy closure” begins, the grasses and field vegetation are covered in the shade of the canopy and start to die out. These young forest communities normally have a fairly open understory because much of the open field vegetation cannot survive in the shade. A young forest is normally composed of pioneer species, which can spread seed over long distances by the wind (maple, pines, tulip poplar, aspen, ash, etc.), or they have seed that is spread by birds (crabapple, cedar, cherry, dogwood and persimmon).
As these young forests develop, shade vegetation, such as mountain laurel, spicebush, witch hazel, iron wood, serviceberry and black haw become established in the understory of the forest. Along with native shrubs and herbaceous material, many trees will also become established in the understory of a young forest.
Much of these shade-tolerant trees are well-adapted to thriving in reduced sunlight or they can germinate and await a break in the overstory. These older growth varieties usually have seeds in the form of a nut or acorn that are dispersed by larger animals, such as squirrels or chipmunks who gather nuts and bury them for later consumption. Fortunately for the forest, they do not have a good memory and end up sowing seeds for many future nut producing trees.
Older growth trees, such as oaks, hickories, beech, white pine, red maple, black birch, black gum and white ash will begin their development in these young forest communities and will bide their time in the understory until the canopy breaks open from the decline of a pioneer plant, storm damage, or similar event. After 30 to 50 years, these older growth trees eventually make it to their place in the overstory and exert their dominance over the shorter lived individuals.
In our earlier example, the young forest community may persist for 30 to 50 years until a forest dominated by the oak and hickories begins to develop. This oak-hickory forest is considered to be an intermediate forest as far as succession goes. Left undisturbed, some very shade tolerant plants will develop in the understory of the oak dominated forest like beech, black gum, red maple, white pine, black birch and sugar maple. These trees will continue to grow under the shade of the oaks and hickories, eventually replacing or joining them in about 100 years. The resulting beech-maple forest is considered to be a climax forest community, meaning it will not change much unless significant disturbances occur.
In our example, the lawn area develops over the span of 100 to 200 years into a beech-maple forest. This plant succession scenario is very common in upland sites in the Mid-Atlantic. As you might think, the types of plant communities and resulting climax plant communities are quite different as you travel around the region, country or globe. The climax forest community is also a function of the amount of water present hydrology of the site. A very wet site in our region may contain trees like sycamore, beech, and silver maple. A very dry site might contain trees that can withstand drought, such as black gum, beech, chestnut oak, and pitch pine. Other factors that influence what plants can thrive where, include geographic location, climate, elevation, rainfall, temperatures and many other factors. A climax plant community might contain redwoods and western hemlock along the coast of Oregon; tupelo, bald cypress, and reeds in the everglades; or tundra and white spruce in the Arctic.
Michael Kay is a member of the Frederick County Forestry Board.
