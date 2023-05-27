Anna Uehling, 27, gets asked about once a month if she is having any more babies — plant babies, that is.
The media specialist gives away plant clippings for propagation to her colleagues at the Harmony Hills elementary school in Montgomery County, and on Saturday, at the Pop-Up Plant Swap at Middletown Branch Library, she shared them with a different audience.
Sharing plants with people, "brings them joy," Uehling said.
"And it builds those connections with other people," she said.
Plants and stories were swapped at the pop-up event on Saturday outside of the library, said organizer Lenora Grackin, a library associate at Middletown.
"I mean, look at all these people who are hanging around," Grackin said, gesturing.
"They've been talking. ... It's beautiful to see community developing like this. It's amazing," she said.
Grackin, who said she is in charge of planning adult events at the library, got the idea on Sunday after seeing a post in the Frederick Plant and Seed Swap Facebook group about a possible plant swap in Middletown, with a host of comments.
Grackin said she reached out to the poster, but they didn't seem interested in organizing it. So, she went to work on Monday and pitched it to her supervisor, Angie Knight, branch administrator.
"She was like, 'Fine, go for it,'" Grackin said. "And so we pulled the whole thing together on Monday, and started marketing on Monday," she said, including posting in local, plant-oriented Facebook groups.
On Saturday, Grackin was pleased with the turnout. Per her count, 43 people had come by as of about 3:30 pm.
It's a small location, so 25 to 30 is considered big turnout, she said.
"So this would qualify as a very successful program," Grackin added.
Dana Nearman, 42, of Frederick, donated a large peace lily because it affected her husband's allergies.
Nearman also took home a few plants to add to her collection of about 100, she said. It started with one pothos clipping from her husband's great-grandmother about seven years ago.
"Now, I've made probably 10 off of that," she said. "I propagate lots of stuff."
Warren Cohn of Middletown 65, salesman at Fabco Industries, picked up the peace lily.
“We just moved here. We lost some plants in transition. ... So it’s pretty exciting," he said, while loading the plant in his car.
Uehling, who works with kids in the library, said it's nice to give people plants because it helps some people who potentially did not see themselves as gardeners give it another go, she said.
She also started at Harmony Hills this year, so it's been a good way to connect with her new colleagues, Uehling added.
"And then teachers will be like, it's still alive, it's still alive ... or 'When are you going to have more babies?'" she said.
