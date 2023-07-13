July 2023 Restoration Advisory Board meeting
The Fort Detrick Area B Restoration Advisory Board and audience members view a presentation during a meeting on Wednesday.

The U.S. Army plans to collect multiple samples at Area B at Fort Detrick beginning this month to test areas for levels of contamination of various substances.

The Restoration Advisory Board, which oversees Area B’s remediation, heard updates on Wednesday from Kenneth Cunningham, a project manager from Aptim Federal Services, about the site’s remedial investigation.

