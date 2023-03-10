Incinerator

The site of the formerly proposed waste-to-energy site along Metropolitan Court in Frederick.

 File photo

Nearly a decade after Frederick County scrapped plans to build a trash incinerator, the state is considering a bill that would cut subsidies for existing incinerators and other waste-powered facilities.

"This issue really resonated with me because Frederick County struggled with this several years ago,” bill sponsor Sen. Karen Lewis Young, D-Frederick, said in a hearing before the state Senate's Education, Energy and the Environment Committee in Annapolis last week.

