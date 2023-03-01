Brunswick Water Treatment
In June 2022, Director of Utilities Matt Campbell discusses the process of water treatment at the Brunswick Water Plant.

Brunswick officials told residents on Tuesday that the city has low levels of “forever chemicals” in its water system to allay concerns after other local municipalities reported high levels in their water.

The chemicals, known as PFOS and PFOA, and are part of a larger group of manmade chemicals found in non-stick cookware, water-resistant and flame-retardant fabrics, cleaning products and more.

