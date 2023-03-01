Brunswick officials told residents on Tuesday that the city has low levels of “forever chemicals” in its water system to allay concerns after other local municipalities reported high levels in their water.
The chemicals, known as PFOS and PFOA, and are part of a larger group of manmade chemicals found in non-stick cookware, water-resistant and flame-retardant fabrics, cleaning products and more.
PFAS — the broader category that includes PFOS and PFOA and stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are called “forever chemicals” since they are difficult to break down, and stay in the environment and people for a long time.
“Most people have been exposed to it, so I mean, if I went and probably got tested for PFAS, I'm probably going to have it in my system,” Jeremy Mose, Brunswick’s assistant city administrator, said during a presentation at a City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Currently, the federal Environmental Protection Agency has health advisories for PFAS, though they are not enforceable. In 2022, the threshold that the agency believes can affect health was 0.004 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.
This was significantly lower than the previous threshold of 70 ppt.
Brunswick’s water treatment plant tested less than 0.002 ppt for PFOA and 0.00229 ppt for PFOS. But Matt Campbell, director of utilities, said Brunswick is working to drop the levels to zero.
“We don't want any of this stuff in our drinking water,” he said. “I want it as clean as possible and as safe for consumers as possible.”
The staff has known about PFAS for years, and water operators are trained in PFAS, Mose said. They attend training and webinars to stay up to date on PFAS developments, and any other water contaminants the EPA flags.
They’ve also tested Brunswick’s water for PFAS for the last two years, “above and beyond” what the EPA and Maryland Department of the Environment required, Mose said.
Brunswick also sent in PFAS testing for Yourtee Springs, which supplies one fifth to one third of the city’s water.
Yourtee Springs was put back online as a water source for the city in August 2022. It had been taken offline in 2018 after surface water contaminated the spring, and increased levels of bacteria and e. Coli.
Mose said in an interview Wednesday that the results for Yourtee Springs should come back in a couple of weeks and will be made public.
Yourtee Springs also has some unique concerns with PFAS. The spring is part of a larger aquifer that gets its water from the Great Lakes, Mose said.
He said the "karst geology" of Frederick County is similar to that of southern Washington County.
Karst geology refers to the high amount of soluble rock, like limestone, present in the ground in Washington and Frederick counties. As the limestone dissolves, aquifers can combine and contaminate each other. The aquifers “frackle,” he said.
The city doesn’t need to be concerned about bacteria contaminating the aquifer, but it should worry about PFAS, Campbell said. And the contaminant can come from a different place connected to the aquifer, he said.
“It's not a localized issue .... Something could happen 100 miles away from us and affect our water storage,” he said.
Given the potential of contamination, Councilman Brian Sandusky asked if Brunswick should be concerned about Rockwool, a manufacturing facility 20 miles away in West Virginia.
Mose said since Rockwool produces fire-resistant material, Rockwool likely has PFAS in its facility.
Campbell added that since the facility is in a different state, he doesn’t know what guidelines it follows, what testing it does, or the byproducts it might produce. It wasn’t the first time he’d heard of concern about Rockwool, he said.
But Campbell said his staff has known about PFAS for a long time, and has been proactively approaching the contaminant to reach its goal of zero PFAS in the water system.
Brunswick has been part of the EPA’s and MDE’s PFAS assessments, it will soon start testing its water system quarterly for PFAS, and is adding Yourtee Springs, wastewater, and stormwater for PFAS testing, Mose said.
When looking at future upgrades to the plants, Mose said, the staff always looks at PFAS technologies that can be incorporated, like membrane filters, which can filter out solids and PFAS from water.
Even though the levels in Brunswick aren’t worrisome, Campbell said, residents who want to be extra safe can buy treatment systems to install under their sinks. They area available at places like Home Depot and Lowe’s, he said.
