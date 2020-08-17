Wayne Simon has been fishing and spending time along the Monocacy River in Frederick County for decades.
One of his favorite spots along the river is near the LeGore Bridge, a beautiful limestone structure that spans across the Monocacy less than a 10-minute drive north of Woodsboro. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
But Simon, a Long Beach, Maryland resident, is concerned about the long-term health of that section of the river, given visits to that bridge this summer.
A hike along the river nearby reveals some of his concerns: littered beer cans, multiple tires and perhaps worst of all, an abandoned sport utility vehicle, its exterior rusting.
“I’m a fisherman … and I’m really active in the Boy Scouts,” Simon said in an interview last week. “And I’d like to know the next generation of kids and adults can enjoy the river like I have in my lifetime ... it’s just really sad.”
The land along the river in question, covered with apparent four-wheeler tracks and the aforementioned litter, is private land, according to state property records.
Those records indicate the nearly 99-acre tract of land along both sides of the river is owned by Agilusfor Inc. But Dick Kline, a man who used to work for that business who now lives in Frederick, said last week that company—one that made ready-mix concrete and other concrete products—dissolved in a consolidation with other companies many years ago.
Kline said he knows about random people trespassing on the property, and wants to work with county or state officials to prevent any more littering from occurring and from the river being polluted.
“We realize it’s a problem, and we’ll cooperate in any way we can, and it’s important to not overlook the fact there’s a real need for a place to dispose of that stuff,” Kline said, referring to tires and other things that get dumped in the river, like animal carcasses flung from the bridge.
How does the Monocacy River Plan factor into this?
Simon, upon contacting the News-Post with information about the activity, also contacted the Frederick County Council and Andrew Mengel, an employee with the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
He asked about whether the state should rethink allowing Frederick and Carroll counties to have separate river management plans for the Monocacy, and if enforcement of those plans could help prevent littering and pollution of the river.
Frederick and Carroll counties decided to adopt their own plans last year after the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and Frederick County Council couldn’t agree on a single plan.
But Mengel said in an email response back that the River Plan, which is required by state law, doesn’t provide much enforcement power.
“This kind of activity is sad to see,” Mengel wrote in an email. “Unfortunately the Scenic and Wild Rivers Act itself doesn’t have much ‘teeth’ to deal with these types of situations ... If the area where this four wheeling activity is taking place is private land then there isn’t much that can be done unless they are violating other local or state laws.”
County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said last week she viewed the county’s River Plan is “more of a guiding document [rather] than the force of law,” including any recommendations about how to protect the river corridor along the length of the Monocacy, including near the LeGore bridge.
In a follow-up email, she said enforcement of the area falls to state officials.
“This appears to be a situation with trespassing and illegal activity,” Gardner wrote. “The property owners could put up a new gate to try to keep trespassers out and lock it with a Knox box lock so Fire department could have access for fire and EMS emergencies. Apparently, there were similar complaints a few years ago and the county even offered to install a gate but the property owner declined.”
“Because there is no change of use or active grading going on, this is not a county issue,” she added. “This situation seems to involve an ongoing trespassing matter under the purview of the State and DNR staff is actively involved.”
Whatever happens regarding the land, Simon — the Calvert County resident who travels up to the Monocacy about twice a summer now—hopes Kline, along with county and state officials, realize the gem they have in the river, especially near the LeGore bridge.
He called on the state to take action and possibly purchase the land for a rather specific purpose.
“I suggest that the state look at acquiring the property around the bridge to establish a park,” Simon wrote in an email to Mengel. “I’d ask you to think of the generations of Maryland citizens now blessed with the National C&O Canal Park. Imagine how much poorer the region would be without it. LeGore could be the kernel of a similar State park system along the corridor of the Monocacy river.”
