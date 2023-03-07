Tanker explosion
Dozens of fire companies responded to an explosion involving an overturned tanker on U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue on Saturday. A number of vehicles were damaged. One house on Apple Avenue had major damage.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

While some fuel from Saturday's tanker crash on U.S. 15 got into a small area of Baker Park, Frederick officials say the spill presents no threat to the public or homes in the area.

Fuel entered some sections of storm drains and culverts around the crash scene on U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue, and those areas will be cleaned and inspected during the remediation process, according to a news release from the city.

