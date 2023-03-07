While some fuel from Saturday’s tanker crash on U.S. 15 got into a small area of Baker Park, Frederick officials say the spill presents no threat to the public or homes in the area.
Fuel entered some sections of storm drains and culverts around the crash scene on U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue, and those areas will be cleaned and inspected during the remediation process, according to a news release from the city.
There was no damage to Carroll Creek or to the city’s sanitary sewer system, according to the release.
A fuel tanker overturned and burned on Saturday, killing the driver, authorities have said. Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.
Fuel from the spill was limited to a small area of Baker Park, and there is no threat to the public or for homes in the area, according to the release.
Apple Avenue, where there was substantial fire damage from the crash, will remain closed for a substantial time while work is done.
Residents will see workers in the area in the coming days and possibly weeks while they do additional tests and remove and replace contaminated soil, according to the release.
The city said commuters might have some delays on U.S. 15 on Wednesday in the area of the crash. The far-right lane will be closed while environmental crews clean up the area — probably from around 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
