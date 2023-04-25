When it comes to the number of days with high air pollution, Frederick County in recent years offered residents some respite compared to neighboring metro areas, according to a recent air quality report.
In the American Lung Association's 2023 "State of the Air" report, the county received a B for its number of high ozone days between 2019 and 2021, while the D.C., Baltimore and Arlington metro area received an F.
One of the air pollutants the study measured, ground-level ozone, forms when chemical compounds in emissions from cars or industry react with sunlight, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
That reaction makes hot, sunny days an instigator for ground-level ozone formation.
Letter grades from the American Lung Association factor in the average number of days with unhealthy levels of ozone and give those days a corresponding weight, depending on pollution concentrations.
Frederick County had a weighted average of .7 days with unhealthy ozone levels between 2019 and 2021, logging two "orange" days of ozone pollution, which the American Lung Association defines as "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The weighted average was computed by dividing the two orange days by the three years of the study.
The other two categories of days with pollution are red, which indicates air quality that's unhealthy for everyone; purple, which indicates very unhealthy air quality; and maroon, which indicates hazardous air quality.
The neighboring D.C., Baltimore and Arlington metro area had a weighted average of 6.7 days.
The Maryland county with the best grade was Garrett County. It didn't have any days with unhealthy ozone levels, according to the report. The American Lung Association did not have data for eight of Maryland's 23 counties.
Harford and Baltimore counties both received an F for ozone pollution, with corresponding weighted average days of 6.3 and 6.7 days, respectively.
Frederick County had a comparatively low number of bad ozone days, but a regional director for the American Lung Association said the optimal number is zero.
"Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease," Advocacy Director Aleks Casper said in a press release.
Dr. Alpa Jani, an allergist and immunologist who practices in Frederick County, offered a similar warning.
"I think we have been lucky in that regard; that we don't have the same degree of traffic congestion and the sort of sources of air pollution in Frederick," Jani said in an interview. "But I think we all should still practice good habits in terms of trying to limit our exposure."
Those habits include staying indoors during high air pollution days, keeping windows closed while driving and wearing a mask if you do venture outside, especially for people with preexisting respiratory conditions like asthma.
Jani also recommended rescheduling events that require physical activity, like sports, that overlap with high ozone days. She said strenuous activities result in increased breathing, leading to increased ozone exposure.
When considering the impact of ozone pollution on human health, Jani highlighted the negative effects both for those with asthma, as well as more vulnerable populations, like children and pregnant women.
"Ozone absolutely can irritate the lungs, inflame the lungs, and make asthmatics have increased symptoms like coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath," Jani said. Ozone also "might cause a person who has otherwise very well controlled asthma to have an attack or an exacerbation."
Jani said exposure to ozone for non-asthmatic children, as well as pregnant women, can lead to the development of asthma.
"It's definitely something that we should try to limit exposure to young children, because it can impact their developing immune system and cause chronic conditions like asthma," Jani said.
While Frederick County's ozone grade is not perfect, it has certainly improved since its peak of 43.3 weighted average days between 1999 and 2001. (ALA's data begins between 1998 and 2000.)
Data in the years that followed showed periods of steady decline, thwarted by occasional spikes in the mid-2000s and early-2010s.
Jani emphasized the importance of checking air quality data, which can be found by location at www.airnow.gov — a database operated by the EPA and other federal, state and local air quality agencies.
"It's still wise to check the air quality," Jani said. "And make sure that we're limiting our exposure."
