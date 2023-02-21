Myersville Lab Water Sample
Lab Director Sara Randall takes a duplicate water sample of the water at Fredericktowne Labs in Myersville on Tuesday. The sample will be sent to test for “forever chemicals” known as PFAS. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced that roughly $19 million in federal funds will be available for some Maryland communities to pay for PFAS tests on their water systems and infrastructure to reduce the chemicals’ concentrations.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Maryland is getting about $19 million in federal funding to help municipalities trying to test or reduce levels of “forever chemicals” in their water supply.

The funds are part of $2 billion earmarked from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will be distributed to U.S. states and territories through the EPA’s grant for small or disadvantaged communities grappling with the presence of the chemicals in their water systems.

