Tuscarora Creek, shown at bottom right, runs along and through the property currently being developed into a data center campus by Quantum Loophole.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

The Maryland Department of the Environment has released its assessment of sampling at Tuscarora Creek and concluded that water discharges by Quantum Loophole earlier this year posed no adverse health or environmental impacts.

In May, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) was made aware of illicit water discharges being made by Quantum Loophole into the creek while constructing a sewer line and pumping station.

