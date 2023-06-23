The Maryland Department of the Environment has released its assessment of sampling at Tuscarora Creek and concluded that water discharges by Quantum Loophole earlier this year posed no adverse health or environmental impacts.
In May, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) was made aware of illicit water discharges being made by Quantum Loophole into the creek while constructing a sewer line and pumping station.
According to an inspection conducted by MDE on May 24, the company discharged 72,000 gallons of water per day between April 21 and May 24. MDE instructed the company to cease all dewatering, post warning signs along the creek and sample the water discharges.
Quantum Loophole plans to build a large campus of data centers on the former Alcoa Eastalco site near Adamstown. Tuscarora Creek runs along and through the property being developed.
MDE concluded the creek water and sediments did not display adverse impacts from the illicit discharges. Additionally, the water samples from the discharges’ source area did not demonstrate impacts from Alcoa Eastalco’s industrial activities.
MDE stated that all warnings signs from the creek can now be removed.
A surface water analysis summary from Quantum Loophole showed noticeable detections of fluoride and some detections of priority pollutant metals such as copper and zinc. None of these detections surpassed the EPA’s secondary maximum contaminant levels — levels that don’t pose human health risks, but do have aesthetic impacts such as affecting taste, color and odor.
MDE also stated that the metals found are indicative of “native soils and local geologic conditions” and do not demonstrate any potential contaminant sources of concern.
MDE is currently consulting with the Office of the Attorney General to explore available legal options, according to a statement sent by spokesperson Jay Apperson.
The department has mandated further actions onto Quantum Loophole, including requiring the company to have an environmental professional on site and to submit new work plans.
One of these work plans must address issues in wetland areas the company plans to develop and repair a potential source of groundwater discharge. Any groundwater removed during the repair will be containerized to prevent future discharges.
No work will be allowed to occur until Quantum Loophole’s work plans have been approved, according to the statement.
In a statement from Quantum Loophole, the company said MDE’s findings match Quantum Loophole’s internal testing that confirms Tuscarora Creek isn’t contaminated.
“Quantum Loophole is currently finalizing a revised environmental site plan which will be submitted to the MDE. When the new site plan is approved, Quantum Loophole is committed to adhering to all of the guidelines,” the statement read.
“The company has hired additional environmental contractors and personnel to provide additional oversight at the Quantum Frederick campus to ensure strict compliance with the environmental plan,” the statement reads.
