Shortly after Mount Airy officials learned in December that two of the town's drinking wells tested for elevated amounts of "forever chemicals," they took the wells offline.
In January, the town told water customers about the results and looked for grant applications to fund technologies to help filter out the chemicals.
Mount Airy's response, which Town Manager David Warrington and Mayor Larry Hushour outlined at a public forum on Monday, is distinct from the responses of other Frederick County communities that are grappling with similar issues.
The municipalities are figuring out how to manage the presence of chemicals that are measured in parts per trillion and whose minuscule presence poses a danger to human health, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The chemicals — known as PFOA and PFOS, short for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) — found in Mount Airy’s wells are part of a broader group of compounds called PFAS that are present in firefighting foam, nonstick cookware, flame-retardant fabrics and other consumer products.
The chemicals’ “forever” label is based on how difficult the compounds are to break down and their ability to persist in the environment and humans for an unknown time.
In December, the Maryland Department of the Environment sent out test results to Mount Airy and three other Frederick County communities — Myersville, Thurmont and Gilberts Mobile Home Park — informing community officials that wells feeding into their water systems tested positive for the chemicals.
Accompanying the result letters to those four communities were MDE's recommendations to inform their water system customers of the chemicals' presence, take the affected wells offline, regularly test the water from those wells for PFOS and PFOA, and apply for grant money to buy technologies that filter out the chemicals.
Mount Airy followed all of those recommendations, according to Warrington.
"We are doing everything MDE is asking us to do," Warrington said Monday. "[We] pulled the two wells offline. ... We submitted a grant request to get a filtration system to go down at the water plant," and the town hired a consultant to test each individual well for the chemicals.
In late January, the town mailed a health advisory drafted by MDE to water system customers and on Jan. 27, uploaded a video to the town's Facebook and YouTube pages in which Hushour explained the letter and the town's actions.
"We received a letter in late December explaining that those two wells had a problem," Hushour said in the video. "And as soon as we got that letter, we met with the staff and took those wells out of the system immediately. The good news is the nine remaining wells are able to supply you with the water that we need."
PFAS pose an array of adverse health outcomes to humans, especially in high concentrations, and include a reduced ability of the immune system to fight off infections, developmental effects in fetuses or breastfed children and increased risk of some cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The study of these health outcomes is still in its early stages, however, and the prevalence of PFAS in humans makes it difficult to define clear correlations between the compounds and health outcomes, according to Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer.
What is known about PFAS, however, is that even small concentrations pose a risk to humans, based on a lifetime of exposure.
In 2022, the EPA significantly lowered the threshold that the agency believes can affect health, from 70 parts per trillion (ppt) to concentrations of .004 ppt and .02 ppt for PFOS and PFOA, respectively.
The lowest level of PFAS that instruments can detect is 4 ppt, according to the EPA. An agency FAQ states that the EPA is conducting research to improve the ability to detect low concentrations.
Tests conducted by MDE at three Thurmont water treatment plants in October 2022 showed combined levels of PFOS and PFOA around 19 ppt at one plant, 28 ppt at another plant and 46 ppt at the third plant.
Tests conducted by MDE at a Myersville water treatment plant in August 2022 showed combined levels of PFOS and PFOA around 48 ppt.
Mount Airy's test results in September 2022 showed combined levels around 17 ppt.
Thurmont and Myersville officials have said they didn't have the option of taking the affected wells offline, or they could not fulfill water demands.
Like Mount Airy, however, Thurmont and Myersville plan to continue testing municipal wells for the chemicals and apply for grant money to mitigate their concentrations.
Myersville opted not to send out the MDE notification that Mount Airy did. Thurmont sent the advisory out on Friday.
The time gap between MDE's tests for the chemicals in Mount Airy's water system in September and receiving those results in December was the subject of critique in Monday's forum, however.
Mount Airy resident Nicole Moon said during the forum that she was upset that it took that much time for the town to receive the results and take the action that it did, but did not blame town officials.
"I appreciated the mayor's report on Facebook," Moon said. "Just letting us know that even though it was tested in September, the town did not receive results for a number of months. Which is infuriating, but obviously not the town's fault."
Warrington said the town was ready to begin the process of installing a filtration system at the town's water plant as soon as MDE approves the town's grant.
"If MDE called us tomorrow and said, 'Your grant's approved,' we'd be here pulling the trigger, ready to go," Warrington said.
Quote:
"Thurmont and Myersville officials have said they didn't have the option of taking the affected wells offline, or they could not fulfill water demands."
So there is not even enough potable water to meet current demand.
This PFAS contamination is yet another reason why Frederick County needs a building moratorium.
