Mount Airy Water Tank
Buy Now

One of Mount Airy’s water towers in downtown Tuesday afternoon

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Shortly after Mount Airy officials learned in December that two of the town's drinking wells tested for elevated amounts of "forever chemicals," they took the wells offline.

In January, the town told water customers about the results and looked for grant applications to fund technologies to help filter out the chemicals.

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Thurmont and Myersville officials have said they didn't have the option of taking the affected wells offline, or they could not fulfill water demands."

So there is not even enough potable water to meet current demand.

This PFAS contamination is yet another reason why Frederick County needs a building moratorium.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription