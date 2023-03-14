When Brunswick officials learned Tuesday that the federal government would announce a new limit on "forever chemicals" in drinking water, they pulled up the press conference livestream and watched with anticipation.
"This is just routine business for us. So, whenever things like this come across, we're on top of it," said Jeremy Mose, Brunswick's assistant city administrator.
Through the livestream, Mose and Director of Utilities Matt Campbell learned that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed limiting a class of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, to the lowest concentration that instruments can detect — 4 parts per trillion (ppt).
The federal proposal is higher than the agency's interim limit set last June, which was a fraction of a part per trillion, but significantly lower than the 70 ppt the agency set in 2016.
"It's very encouraging to see that they're taking such an aggressive approach to issues concerning PFAS," Campbell said.
The announcement comes as communities across Frederick County, including Mount Airy, Thurmont and Myersville, and Maryland grapple with the presence of the chemicals in their water systems and applying for grants to fund PFAS-filtering technologies.
In Brunswick, Mose said, municipal water systems have tested below the newly proposed PFAS limit at an undetectable level, but that doesn't mean levels can't rise later.
"No concentration is acceptable," Mose said. "So whenever we see 'non-detect' ... that's awesome. But it doesn't mean it's always going to be non-detect in the future."
To prepare, Brunswick has applied for grants through the state Department of the Environment and submitted federal earmark requests through the town's congressional delegation.
Campbell's department has also long trained water operators on the industrial origins of PFAS and the different types of technologies capable of filtering them out.
One stipulation of EPA's proposed rule would require utilities to regularly test for PFAS and inform residents if their water system tests for concentrations higher than 4 ppt, which is how Campbell said Brunswick would approach any potential PFAS contamination event.
"We would make the public aware of the levels and we would increase sampling at that point to determine if it's going to be a continuing issue or if it was just a one-time thing," Campbell said.
Mose said Brunswick is in a fortunate position that if the city's spring-fed source were to test for PFAS, the city would have the option of shutting it off and relying on its Potomac River plant to fulfill water demands.
Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County's health officer, said she wasn't surprised to see the EPA lower its maximum contamination level for PFAS to 4 ppt based on the consensus of PFAS experts she's spoken to.
"It will be helpful for the EPA to have an established, legally enforceable level," Brookmyer said Tuesday in an interview.
Brookmyer said that although the chemicals' effects on human health are still being determined, their ubiquitous presence in drinking water samples across the country likely influenced the EPA's approach in lowering its threshold so significantly.
She also said that the EPA's proposed rule may get the attention of people previously less concerned with PFAS, and recommended an accredited list and study of point-source filters, such as for refrigerators, that are capable of filtering PFAS.
"I know it's a difficult time for" both water consumers and water providers, Brookmyer said. "The EPA, taking the steps that they have taken, will at least provide a standard while the health effects and the environmental effects are still being evaluated."
