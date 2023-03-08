Further inspection of the scene of a fatal weekend crash will lead to lane closures on U.S. 15 on Thursday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
The left lane of southbound U.S. 15 will close beginning around 10 a.m. Thursday while workers inspect the integrity of the drainage structures in the center median just past 7th Street, according to an SHA news release.
The right lane on northbound U.S. 15 will also be closed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Residents will see workers in the area in the coming days and possibly weeks while they do additional tests and remove and replace contaminated soil, according to a press release on Wednesday from the city of Frederick.
Apple Avenue — where there was substantial fire damage from the crash, in which a fuel tanker overturned and burned on Saturday, killing the driver — will remain closed for a substantial time while work is done. Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.
While some fuel from Saturday's crash did get into a small area of Baker Park, Frederick officials say the spill presents no threat to the public or homes in the area.
Fuel entered some sections of storm drains and culverts between the crash scene on U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue, and those areas will be cleaned and inspected during the remediation process, according to a news release from the city Tuesday.
Further examination has found no damage to Carroll Creek or to the city's sanitary sewer system.
(1) comment
Important work that needs to be done. However, I wonder if there is any possible way to put up a temporary wall or portable curtain of some kind? Drivers just cannot handle it, hence the parking lot on 15 since the accident.
