TANKER CRASH CLEANUP
The Maryland Department of the Environment and a private contractor on Wednesday were at the scene of Saturday’s gasoline tanker crash and fire along U.S. 15 in Frederick. They removed contaminated soil and debris from the area and took samples of nearby earth to check for contamination near Apple Avenue. One lane of the highway was closed.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Further inspection of the scene of a fatal weekend crash will lead to lane closures on U.S. 15 on Thursday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

The left lane of southbound U.S. 15 will close beginning around 10 a.m. Thursday while workers inspect the integrity of the drainage structures in the center median just past 7th Street, according to an SHA news release.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(1) comment

fnpreader123

Important work that needs to be done. However, I wonder if there is any possible way to put up a temporary wall or portable curtain of some kind? Drivers just cannot handle it, hence the parking lot on 15 since the accident.

