Adamstown resident John Gregory discusses a series of signs placed along Tuscarora Creek near his home that warn against coming into contact with the creek’s water on Friday afternoon. Tuscarora Creek runs along and through the property being developed by Quantum Loophole.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Quantum Loophole agreed with state officials this week to pause construction of a sewer line and pumping station on its Adamstown campus after racking up numerous environmental violations over the past five months.

The violations range from lapses in the company’s permits to the unauthorized discharge of hundreds of thousands of gallons of groundwater into Tuscarora Creek and its tributaries from Quantum Loophole’s property at 5601 Manor Woods Road.

Construction equipment is seen from an entrance to the Quantum Loophole campus on Manor Woods Road on Friday.
Sections of concrete pipes are seen Friday from an entrance to the Quantum Loophole construction site near Adamstown.
Tuscarora Creek, shown at bottom right, runs along and through the property currently being developed into a data center campus by Quantum Loophole.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Not the most auspicious start for Quantum Loophole.

Quote:

"Asked if MDE would issue any fines or penalties to Quantum Loophole, and when such enforcement measures would be applicable, MDE’s Apperson wrote, “MDE is working through the enforcement process.”

Translation: The MDE is going to give Quantum Loophole a stern talking to.

Business and potential tax revenue trumps the environment every time.

Remember, regardless of the number and severity of environmental violations, "Growth is Good."

