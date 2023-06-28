BG Quantum Construction
Buy Now

Construction equipment is shown on the Quantum Loophole site near Adamstown. The company is still conducting what it calls a “root cause analysis” to determine how the company came to violate an environmental covenant that applies to the site.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

During the County Council's Tuesday meeting, Quantum Loophole representative Scott Noteboom told the council the company's violations of an environmental covenant were likely the result of "bureaucracy combined with misunderstanding" among the company and its contractors, consultants and the state.

The county council brought in a panel of officials from Quantum Loophole and the Frederick County government to provide updates on the status of the company's project near Adamstown and its path forward following various environmental violations.

Tags

(3) comments

TheLorax1

14 people in the whole company …

And bureaucratic hurdles caused them to shatter nearly every law and regulation governing their core activity….

Aahhhh ok.

If that’s your defense you better call AG’s office to settle, ASAP

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

B-b-b-but -- SILOS! [cool]

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Quantum Loophole representative Scott Noteboom told the council the company's violations of an environmental covenant were likely the result of "bureaucracy combined with misunderstanding" among the company and its contractors, consultants and the state."

Yeah...a "misunderstanding" that's the ticket!!

Quote:

"...Quantum Loophole is currently conducting a "root cause analysis" to understand why the environmental violations occurred.'

The same way O.J. is looking for the real killer...

Quote:

"Quantum Loophole remains confident that this will all be an unfortunate miscommunication between silos.“

Those darn silos, always causing miscommunication. Unfortunately, all gov't agencies, businesses, and organizations have silos. What are ya gonna do? [wink]

Quote:

"When asked if Quantum Loophole had residents living around the company's Adamstown site sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), Noteboom said he hadn't issued any personally. He said he didn't know if Quantum Loophole as a company issued any NDAs, prompting noises of dissent from the public sitting behind him."

What?! NDAs?! What's QL worried about, and why in the world would any FredCo citizen sign a NDA?

This just gets worse and worse.

"Whether this is true or not, it looks, smells and feels like someone has made a conscious decision to give Quantum Loophole an easy way out, to not hold them accountable in a public way," Black said."

Mr. Black is exactly right. The county gov't seems enthralled with the idea of data centers. Granted, there are worse development options, but if developers paid ALL of the costs related to their ugly box farms, we would not need to be so focused on revenue that we ignore what is seemingly intentional violations of MDE regulations.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription