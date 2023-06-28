During the County Council's Tuesday meeting, Quantum Loophole representative Scott Noteboom told the council the company's violations of an environmental covenant were likely the result of "bureaucracy combined with misunderstanding" among the company and its contractors, consultants and the state.
The county council brought in a panel of officials from Quantum Loophole and the Frederick County government to provide updates on the status of the company's project near Adamstown and its path forward following various environmental violations.
Quantum Loophole plans to build a large campus of data centers on the former Alcoa Eastalco aluminum smeltering plant near Adamstown.
While constructing a sewer line and pumping station, the company had made multiple illicit water discharges that reached Tuscarora Creek, which runs along and through the property being developed.
Upon learning about the dewatering and discharges, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) instructed Quantum Loophole to cease all dewatering, post warning signs along the creek and sample the water discharges. Quantum Loophole went on to cease all site development.
Contaminant analysis of the creek water showed no present health or environmental threats.
The panel consisted of Quantum Loophole chief technology officer Noteboom and chief operating officer Bill Williams, as well as Frederick County chief administrative officer John Peterson and Frederick County Division of Planning and Permitting acting director Gary Hessong.
Noteboom told the council Quantum Loophole is currently conducting a "root cause analysis" to understand why the environmental violations occurred.
For several months, Noteboom said the company was in discussions to add an addendum to its environmental management plan (EMP), which provides guidelines for specific parts of the project like dewatering and soil management. The EMP and environmental covenant specifically outlined requirements for water containment and analysis.
The addendum took into consideration testing and analyzing groundwater before extracting it from the ground, which would result in avoiding containment and analysis of the groundwater after extraction.
"A draft of that went out, and that draft resulted in standard dewatering practices that takes into consideration pre-characterization of water versus post-characterization," Noteboom said. "That's what we're seeing has really happened in the case."
Pre-characterization involves testing and analyzing groundwater before dewatering while post-characterization entails testing and analyzing groundwater after it's been extracted.
Based on the current findings of the company's root cause analysis, the draft guided Quantum Loophole's dewatering efforts when it began in April, Noteboom said, resulting in the protocol not including groundwater containment and post-extraction analysis.
The environmental covenant attached to the site states any groundwater encountered during dewatering processes "shall be containerized during all dewatering activities at the property and shall be analyzed before disposal."
MDE did not pre-authorize or authorize any non-contained groundwater pumping in areas governed by the environmental covenant, according to a statement from MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson.
“Quantum Loophole is still conducting its root cause analysis," Noteboom said Wednesday evening in an emailed statement. "On July 13, the company is hosting a community meeting and will have more clarity by then. Quantum Loophole remains confident that this will all be an unfortunate miscommunication between silos.“
Councilman Steve McKay, R, who represents District 2, expressed shock and disappointment, and said, to him, it seems like all parties involved, from Quantum Loop to MDE to Frederick County staff, were not recognizing the restrictions stated in the environmental covenant.
"When we talk about where the failure [lies], it seemed like everybody was oblivious," he said. "I'm still kind of dismayed that that [draft] was treated authoritatively, if it was recognized as an issue."
Peterson emphasized that multiple organizations are overseeing different pieces of Quantum Loophole's project and said MDE oversaw the dewatering protocol.
Hessong echoed Peterson, saying MDE is "more involved in the dewatering" and said county inspectors "probably just stood back" in regards to dewatering so as not to overstep regulatory authority.
When asked if Quantum Loophole had residents living around the company's Adamstown site sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), Noteboom said he hadn't issued any personally. He said he didn't know if Quantum Loophole as a company issued any NDAs, prompting noises of dissent from the public sitting behind him.
Noteboom said an environmental compliance manager will be joining the project this week.
Additionally, in Quantum Loophole's revised EMP, which the company must submit to MDE before continuing their project, the company will commit to containing and analyzing groundwater water on the entire Eastalco site, not just the land covered by the environmental covenant.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, who represents District 3, suggested Quantum Loophole officials attend county council meetings every few months to provide updates on the project from both a developmental and environmental perspective.
"The more we have those conversations with you talking from your perspective and also asking questions from our perspective, as well as from the public's perspective ... it's going to help everyone have a better comfort level," she said.
Quantum Loophole plans to host a community meeting on July 13 at Hood College that the general public can attend. Noteboom said the company will also provide further conclusions from the root cause analysis at the meeting.
During public comments, Sugarloaf Alliance president Steve Black told the council they need to prioritize looking out for the health and safety of the community. Black said the Frederick County Health Department should have been broadcasting warnings about the discharges and creek, yet made no notices while the public couldn't know what was in the Tuscarora Creek samples or water discharges.
"It is not appropriate to allow the polluter to be responsible for delivering information to the public about a potential release of hazardous material," he said.
Black also emphasized what he said was a lack of transparency between the government and public regarding Quantum Loophole's project.
"Whether this is true or not, it looks, smells and feels like someone has made a conscious decision to give Quantum Loophole an easy way out, to not hold them accountable in a public way," Black said.
(3) comments
14 people in the whole company …
And bureaucratic hurdles caused them to shatter nearly every law and regulation governing their core activity….
Aahhhh ok.
If that’s your defense you better call AG’s office to settle, ASAP
B-b-b-but -- SILOS! [cool]
Quote:
"Quantum Loophole representative Scott Noteboom told the council the company's violations of an environmental covenant were likely the result of "bureaucracy combined with misunderstanding" among the company and its contractors, consultants and the state."
Yeah...a "misunderstanding" that's the ticket!!
Quote:
"...Quantum Loophole is currently conducting a "root cause analysis" to understand why the environmental violations occurred.'
The same way O.J. is looking for the real killer...
Quote:
"Quantum Loophole remains confident that this will all be an unfortunate miscommunication between silos.“
Those darn silos, always causing miscommunication. Unfortunately, all gov't agencies, businesses, and organizations have silos. What are ya gonna do? [wink]
Quote:
"When asked if Quantum Loophole had residents living around the company's Adamstown site sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), Noteboom said he hadn't issued any personally. He said he didn't know if Quantum Loophole as a company issued any NDAs, prompting noises of dissent from the public sitting behind him."
What?! NDAs?! What's QL worried about, and why in the world would any FredCo citizen sign a NDA?
This just gets worse and worse.
"Whether this is true or not, it looks, smells and feels like someone has made a conscious decision to give Quantum Loophole an easy way out, to not hold them accountable in a public way," Black said."
Mr. Black is exactly right. The county gov't seems enthralled with the idea of data centers. Granted, there are worse development options, but if developers paid ALL of the costs related to their ugly box farms, we would not need to be so focused on revenue that we ignore what is seemingly intentional violations of MDE regulations.
