Scott Noteboom, chief technology officer for Quantum Loophole, spoke at a meeting at Hood College on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Quantum Loophole on Thursday reiterated that its recent environmental violations were due to miscommunication among the company, subcontractors and government officials.

At a public meeting, Frederick County residents and officials pressed Quantum Loophole for more specific answers on why the violations occurred, citing an environmental covenant placed on Quantum Loophole’s project site that explicitly outlines procedures to follow.

AOC
AOC

It comes into focus why the included "Loophole" in the corporate name: means of evasion/avoidance, means of escape, escape clause, escape route, ambiguity, omission, inadequacy, flaw, fault, defect, crack, inconsistency, discrepancy, shortcoming, slip, let-out, let-out clause, dodge.

Greg F
Greg F

Yeah…sure…mistake. If it wasn’t caught, they’d have kept on going making some convenient mistakes.

jamesnee

The name Noteboom, the name Loophole, the funky tee shirt, the LinkedIn description all lead me to say that Frederick usually deals with folks with more credibility. Certainly there are other data technology companies that are a better fit for triple AAA rated Frederick County. A picture is worth 1000 words and of the words, "scammer" appears too many times.

Plumbum
Plumbum

T shirt?

Tell us you don’t engage in physical fitness without telling us you don’t engage in physical fitness….

Kingjubay1

So they dumped water for over a month, how can regulators tell if the pumped water was not contaminated if they tested well after? The water has flowed down stream.

threecents
threecents

There are so many things to be upset about in this world. This incident is not one of them. It was a legit oversight in a huge project, and no harm was done. Once they realized the mistake, they stopped work and did all the right things. (I have no financial stake in this.)

Plumbum
Plumbum

My exact sentiments.

LuvFrederick

Follow the money... who in the County Government is getting paid off, in any form, for allowing this to go on?

threecents
threecents

You can follow the money, but I am looking at the blood in the water and the sharks with the urge to feed.

FNP-reader

So multiple felony violations of the Clean Water Act are excused because the perpetrator says "oops., my bad."

Plumbum
Plumbum

Violations yes.

But I’m this case, there were no damages, no high readings, etc.

Kinda like driving drunk - yeah someone drive home drunk last night - but there wasn’t an accident, no property damaged, no personal injury.

TheLorax1

‘Driving drunk’ aaahhh ok

If you get pulled over does the officer ask if you’ve hit anything yet?

Do they look at the hood of your car, see no blood splatters, and ‘ok. Carry on’

Be serious. In the past that site water has contained cyanide. It wasn’t in the water this time … lucky us.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Your two middle sentences indicate that you missed my point, as I already stated the drunk did not hit anything. Please try smarter next time.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Lorax, I'm not sure if your comment about cyanide was meant to inform or inflame. Cyanide is biodegradable by soil organisms, using the C and N for growth. Any cyanide from the Alcoa days is long gone. Plants also excrete cyanide to prevent grazing, and many seeds (apple, cherry, peach) also contain cyanide. It is also highly soluble in water. Unless someone constructed an impermeable catch basin below the Alcoa facility before it was built, any soluble contamination has been highly diluted and is gone. Ground water does not stay still, and is constantly moving. You have no reason to fear the dewatering performed by the contractor.

https://www.usgs.gov/special-topics/water-science-school/science/groundwater-flow-and-water-cycle#overview

threecents
threecents

If it makes you feel any better, I'm sure this work stoppage is costing them a lot of money and prestige.

Plumbum
Plumbum

[thumbup]

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

"Your Honor, my client did not intend to sell fentanyl to those high school students, it was just the result of a regretful miscommunication."

"But honey, it's not what it looks like. Yes, my ex and I were naked in the pool, but it was all due to miscommunication. It's really very funny..."

"Yes officer, I'm aware the speed limit is 70 mph not 170. There was a miscommunication between my brain and my right foot."

Yep, miscommunication will get ya every time.

When you think about it, miscommunication is probably responsible for most of the immoral, illegal, unethical, sleezy, and downright underhanded behavior in the world. Darn that miscommunication. Oh well, what are ya gonna do? AM I RITE?!

With that in mind, and considering that QL can flagrantly thump their nose at Frederick County citizens, the county gov't, and the MDE and keep right on with their project as if nothing happened, I'd say we have no choice but to let all non-violent inmates out of prison. After all, whatever they did was probably due to miscommunication.

Someone should write a song about it.

public-redux
public-redux

There’s a country music song for every occasion. I’m not sure which one applies here but I’m thinking about it and will get back to you.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Mr Natchurel, that’s a poor analogy. You’re brighter than that [love]

jamesnee

You seem more qualified to lead the operation at Carrollton than the fly by night Mr. Noteboom.

TheLorax1

QL had a month to prepare for this event.

Pretty unimpressive.

Quite the cast of characters in the audience! A who’s who.

Plumbum
Plumbum

I’m sorry, I feel this whole thing has gotten over zealous.

It’s not like the sewer line break in Walkersville.

This ordeal is reminding me of “show me on the doll where the internet hurt you”.

The violations occurred, yes, and they shouldn’t have. But no damages sustained. This time. Pretty sure the lesson has been learned.

MommaCat1

It is not just the dewatering, there were numerous other violations of regulations intended to protect wetlands and prevent sediment pollution-such as the classic lets put the discharge pipe under the straw bale so it looks like its going into the filter bag but oops the MDE inspector caught me-must be a miscommunication! There certainly seems to be more of a "reading comprehension" problem with QL and their team rather than "miscommunication".

Report Add Reply

