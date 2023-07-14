Quantum Loophole on Thursday reiterated that its recent environmental violations were due to miscommunication among the company, subcontractors and government officials.
At a public meeting, Frederick County residents and officials pressed Quantum Loophole for more specific answers on why the violations occurred, citing an environmental covenant placed on Quantum Loophole’s project site that explicitly outlines procedures to follow.
However, company representatives continued to say the violations came from misunderstandings, despite also stating everyone involved with the project was fully trained and knowledgeable of the environmental covenant and other documents concerning how to operate on the project site.
Quantum Loophole plans to build a large campus of data centers on the former Alcoa Eastalco aluminum smelting plant near Adamstown. Earlier this year, the company illegally discharged water that reached Tuscarora Creek, which runs along and through the project site.
The discharges occurred over a month between April 21 to May 24, according to an inspection conducted by the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Quantum Loophole ceased all site development once notified of the dewatering violation by the Maryland Department of the Environment. The department dictated that the company must cease all dewatering, post warning signs near the creek and take samples of the discharges.
The department conducted testing of the creek’s water on June 6 and 7 and concluded that there were no current health or environmental threats after analyzing the samples.
Quantum Loophole representatives sat on the stage in Hood College’s Hodson Auditorium on Thursday while Frederick County community members and elected officials filled the seats, listening to a presentation about updates on the project.
The company’s chief technology officer, Scott Noteboom, elaborated on what the company is building, including two new roads, public water infrastructure and public sewer infrastructure.
Quantum Loophole spoke before the Frederick County Council in June on a panel alongside county government officials. Noteboom said at the time that the company was conducting a “root cause analysis” on why the illegal dewatering happened.
The answer to that analysis, Noteboom said, is that Quantum Loophole and its project partners made a mistake.
“I’m taking accountability for all of my contractors, all of my engineers, all of my advisers,” he said. “There was a miscommunication on how to do things.”
Noteboom said a plan for dewatering distributed to the project team that was “not marked draft” created miscommunication on what dewatering procedure to implement, which went against the environmental covenant placed on the former Eastalco site.
The environmental covenant attached to the site states any groundwater encountered during dewatering processes “shall be containerized during all dewatering activities at the property and shall be analyzed before disposal.”
Quantum Loophole’s dewatering procedure did not contain or test the groundwater after extraction before it discharged the water out.
Noteboom also said that Quantum Loophole did not discharge water directly into Tuscarora Creek, and the water discharges flowed downhill into it.
The Maryland Department of the Environment wrote multiple compliance reports in April and May inspecting the project site. In a report from May 8, the inspector wrote that a disconnected hose stretched from a manhole at the site to the edge of Tuscarora Creek.
“The soil at the end of the hose ... was washed bare of leaf litter and was scoured indicating that the hose discharged site water at this location,” the report said.
In another one of the compliance reports from May 26, the inspector wrote that “based on today’s observations, I estimate [water] continues to discharge to Tuscarora Creek.”
Noteboom presented a list of improvement actions Quantum Loophole will implement with the project.
These actions include:
- full containment and analysis of groundwater after extraction
- deploying a program manager and second environmental compliance manager onsite
- increasing compliance reporting requirements
- expanding training, distribution and acknowledgment of the site’s environmental covenant and environmental management plan.
- improving communication with relevant agencies and the community
“If nobody is perfect, redundancy is the only option to be able to ensure that this never happens again,” Noteboom said.
Public questions
During the Q-and-A portion, Adamstown resident Hope Green stood up with a stack of documents in her arms. Green owns multiple properties on Mountville Road, including a farm by Tuscarora Creek. She cited pages from the environmental covenant, specifically pages two and three.
Page two states that any activity on the property or soil management area has to meet requirements of the site management plan.
Page three states that when conducting any excavation on the property extending to the ground’s water table, the property owner must implement the requirements of a site-specific health and safety plan in accordance with the site management plan.
This page also explicitly states that any groundwater has to be contained and tested after extraction.
The site management plan, Green pointed out, was prepared by Geo-Technology Associates, which is working with Quantum Loophole on the project.
“How could you miss that? And you say all these protections are being put in place going forward, but how do we trust you if you missed this on page two and three, and GTA wrote the site management plan embedded in the environmental covenant?” she asked.
Noteboom said Quantum Loophole hired people who the company views as extremely experienced and knowledgeable, but “nobody’s perfect as a whole.”
Sugarloaf Alliance President Steve Black told Quantum Loophole representatives at the meeting that he disagreed with Noteboom’s comment that Quantum Loophole didn’t put the community in danger because the Maryland Department of the Environment didn’t find health or environmental risks in the creek.
“Nobody knew what was in the water that was going down Tuscarora Creek,” he said. “Essentially, you’re the car that sped way above the speed limit through a neighborhood, and you didn’t kill anybody, but it still put everybody at risk.”
In a statement to the News-Post, Black also criticized Noteboom’s explanation as to why the environmental violations occurred.
“Given the experience and stature of their subcontractors, one has to wonder how so many violations could occur,” Black said in the statement. “It was nice to hear that Quantum stopped breaking the law when they got caught.”
(23) comments
It comes into focus why the included "Loophole" in the corporate name: means of evasion/avoidance, means of escape, escape clause, escape route, ambiguity, omission, inadequacy, flaw, fault, defect, crack, inconsistency, discrepancy, shortcoming, slip, let-out, let-out clause, dodge.
Yeah…sure…mistake. If it wasn’t caught, they’d have kept on going making some convenient mistakes.
The name Noteboom, the name Loophole, the funky tee shirt, the LinkedIn description all lead me to say that Frederick usually deals with folks with more credibility. Certainly there are other data technology companies that are a better fit for triple AAA rated Frederick County. A picture is worth 1000 words and of the words, "scammer" appears too many times.
T shirt?
Tell us you don’t engage in physical fitness without telling us you don’t engage in physical fitness….
So they dumped water for over a month, how can regulators tell if the pumped water was not contaminated if they tested well after? The water has flowed down stream.
There are so many things to be upset about in this world. This incident is not one of them. It was a legit oversight in a huge project, and no harm was done. Once they realized the mistake, they stopped work and did all the right things. (I have no financial stake in this.)
My exact sentiments.
Follow the money... who in the County Government is getting paid off, in any form, for allowing this to go on?
You can follow the money, but I am looking at the blood in the water and the sharks with the urge to feed.
So multiple felony violations of the Clean Water Act are excused because the perpetrator says "oops., my bad."
Violations yes.
But I’m this case, there were no damages, no high readings, etc.
Kinda like driving drunk - yeah someone drive home drunk last night - but there wasn’t an accident, no property damaged, no personal injury.
‘Driving drunk’ aaahhh ok
If you get pulled over does the officer ask if you’ve hit anything yet?
Do they look at the hood of your car, see no blood splatters, and ‘ok. Carry on’
Be serious. In the past that site water has contained cyanide. It wasn’t in the water this time … lucky us.
Your two middle sentences indicate that you missed my point, as I already stated the drunk did not hit anything. Please try smarter next time.
Lorax, I'm not sure if your comment about cyanide was meant to inform or inflame. Cyanide is biodegradable by soil organisms, using the C and N for growth. Any cyanide from the Alcoa days is long gone. Plants also excrete cyanide to prevent grazing, and many seeds (apple, cherry, peach) also contain cyanide. It is also highly soluble in water. Unless someone constructed an impermeable catch basin below the Alcoa facility before it was built, any soluble contamination has been highly diluted and is gone. Ground water does not stay still, and is constantly moving. You have no reason to fear the dewatering performed by the contractor.
https://www.usgs.gov/special-topics/water-science-school/science/groundwater-flow-and-water-cycle#overview
If it makes you feel any better, I'm sure this work stoppage is costing them a lot of money and prestige.
[thumbup]
"Your Honor, my client did not intend to sell fentanyl to those high school students, it was just the result of a regretful miscommunication."
"But honey, it's not what it looks like. Yes, my ex and I were naked in the pool, but it was all due to miscommunication. It's really very funny..."
"Yes officer, I'm aware the speed limit is 70 mph not 170. There was a miscommunication between my brain and my right foot."
Yep, miscommunication will get ya every time.
When you think about it, miscommunication is probably responsible for most of the immoral, illegal, unethical, sleezy, and downright underhanded behavior in the world. Darn that miscommunication. Oh well, what are ya gonna do? AM I RITE?!
With that in mind, and considering that QL can flagrantly thump their nose at Frederick County citizens, the county gov't, and the MDE and keep right on with their project as if nothing happened, I'd say we have no choice but to let all non-violent inmates out of prison. After all, whatever they did was probably due to miscommunication.
Someone should write a song about it.
There’s a country music song for every occasion. I’m not sure which one applies here but I’m thinking about it and will get back to you.
Mr Natchurel, that’s a poor analogy. You’re brighter than that [love]
You seem more qualified to lead the operation at Carrollton than the fly by night Mr. Noteboom.
QL had a month to prepare for this event.
Pretty unimpressive.
Quite the cast of characters in the audience! A who’s who.
I’m sorry, I feel this whole thing has gotten over zealous.
It’s not like the sewer line break in Walkersville.
This ordeal is reminding me of “show me on the doll where the internet hurt you”.
The violations occurred, yes, and they shouldn’t have. But no damages sustained. This time. Pretty sure the lesson has been learned.
It is not just the dewatering, there were numerous other violations of regulations intended to protect wetlands and prevent sediment pollution-such as the classic lets put the discharge pipe under the straw bale so it looks like its going into the filter bag but oops the MDE inspector caught me-must be a miscommunication! There certainly seems to be more of a "reading comprehension" problem with QL and their team rather than "miscommunication".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.