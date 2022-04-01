The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board wants feedback on the long-range transportation plan for the Washington, D.C., region.
The board, part of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, is looking for public comment on “Visualize 2045,” and how the plan fits with public priorities.
The plan includes hundreds of road, transit, bicycle and pedestrian projects and other transportation projects in the metropolitan region.
Comments can be provided by email, phone, or by mail, with contact information included at https://visualize2045.org/get-involved/. Comments must be received or postmarked by May 1.
The board will also accept comments and questions on the fiscal 2023-26 Transportation Improvement Plan and the region’s Air Quality Conformity determination.
Projects in the plan and in “Visualize 2045” are tested to make sure they meet the air quality improvement goals of the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990.
— Ryan Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.