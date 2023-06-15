The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Thursday said it is suing two companies, seeking to hold them responsible for a 2021 diesel fuel spill of over 7,000 gallons in Frederick.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment against D.M. Bowman Inc., and Day and Sons Inc.

