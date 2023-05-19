Water Treatment Plant Thurmont
Tanks are shown at a water treatment plant on East Hunting Creek Drive in Thurmont.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Thurmont officials are considering filing a complaint in federal court against manufacturers of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS following the chemicals' presence in town wells.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Mayor John Kinnaird and the Board of Commissioners authorized retaining two law firms to investigate Thurmont's water system.

