Thurmont's Board of Commissioners on Tuesday discussed closing the town's recycling drop-off site amid an ongoing debate about rising costs.
The town projects it will cost $38,220 this fiscal year to collect and haul away recyclables, more than triple the cost in fiscal 2021.
The drop-off site near the Thurmont Regional Library has a recycling dumpster that Mayor John Kinnaird said is frequently overloaded with refuse and often includes nonrecyclable materials such as wood, drywall and appliances.
While the county handles curbside recycling pick-up for residential areas across Frederick County, Thurmont maintains and collects at this individual site, then is reimbursed by the county $10,000 per year for the associated costs.
The costs have risen substantially over the past two years, and current funding mechanisms could leave Thurmont on the hook for $28,220 this upcoming year.
One reason for the price hike is due to the town increasing pick-up from once to twice per week to keep up with the amount of material. Another is the rising fees from the town's hauler, which recently added a gasoline surcharge, according to Linda Joyce, the town’s chief financial officer.
Joyce said the town went from being billed $170 per month to $370 per month.
Kinnaird said the cost of the site outweighs its benefits and because the facility is open to the county, it's not only Thurmont residents who use it.
“So my biggest concern is, we’re going to be paying $28,000 this coming year for nothing in return," said Kinnaird. "It doesn’t benefit our residents to any great deal.”
Kinnaird said that he and other commissioners would speak with County Executive Jessica Fitzwater about funding for the site at a budget town hall meeting the county is holding on Saturday. Town officials leaned toward closing the site if the funding wasn't met in full.
“If they come through with $38,000, then keep it," said Commissioner Wes Hamrick. "Otherwise, my say is get rid of it."
Kinnaird and commissioners also discussed requesting funds from Frederick County's budget surplus on Saturday, with suggested amounts of around $1 million to $1.5 million.
Hamrick said that amount aligns with the proportion of Thurmont residents in the county's total population.
"I think it's only fair that we receive back in kind what our taxpayers have contributed to that surplus," Hamrick said.
