Water Treatment Plant Thurmont
A water treatment plant on Apples Church Road in Thurmont

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The Maryland Department of the Environment notified a Thurmont employee that some town wells had elevated levels of "forever chemicals," but the employee didn't immediately share the letter with other Thurmont officials, according to Mayor John Kinnaird.

MDE "strongly" recommended that Thurmont tell its water customers about the level of the chemicals, known as PFAS — the same advisory the state gave the town of Myersville last month about its elevated levels.

