Water Treatment Plant Thurmont
A water treatment plant on Apples Church Road in Thurmont is shown in January.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Thurmont officials on Tuesday said they would delay a Thurmont Boulevard expansion project as they focus on purchasing and installing filtration technology for town water treatment facilities.

Mayor John Kinnaird said the costs and construction associated with reducing concentrations of PFAS — a group of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoralkyl substances used in non-stick cookware and other consumer products — are a larger priority than the road project.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

A year and a half seems like a long time.

