Water Treatment Plant Thurmont
Buy Now

A water treatment plant on Apples Church Road in Thurmont is shown on Monday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Thurmont will, by Friday, distribute an advisory from the Maryland Department of the Environment regarding elevated levels of "forever chemicals" detected in the town's water system, said Mayor John Kinnaird at a town meeting on Tuesday.

The chemicals, known as PFOA and PFOS, were detected by MDE in an October 2022 testing event, the results of which were shared with the town in mid-December along with a recommendation from the department to distribute an informational advisory regarding the chemicals.

Tags

(1) comment

FNP-reader

The reported levels are high enough to be harmful based on adverse effects seen in test animals, at levels lower than are in the Thurmont drinking water now. The town will need to add filtration to their water treatment and it will increase the monthly water bills there. Necessary.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription