Crews were expected to work through the night Wednesday in an attempt to fix a massive sewer break in the Urbana, Ijamsville and Landsdale areas, and nearby residents are being asked to conserve water to decrease the environmental impact.
The sewer break occurred off Maryland Route 355, near the Monocacy National Battlefield, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a pressurized sewer line ruptured as county and contractor crews were performing routine maintenance, according to a Frederick County government news release.
Nearly 24 hours later, crews were no closer to fixing it, according to Mark Schweitzer, director of the Division of Water and Sewer Services.
“We’re still working on the line,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re dealing with a lot of mud; we don’t know what we’ll encounter.”
The amount of sewage that had escaped had not been determined as of 5:30 p.m., according to county officials.
Schweitzer said the ground is so saturated with water that it has proved difficult for crews to even get to the broken 30-inch pipe, let alone fix it.
He said it would be impossible to determine how long it would take to fix the pipe until crews manage to excavate it, but he expected crews to be working through Wednesday night.
Due to the break’s close proximity to the Monocacy River, the county is asking residents in Urbana, Landsdale and Ijamsville to limit water usage as much as possible, as untreated sewage will likely be flowing directly into the Monocacy.
“We’re asking [residents] to delay doing things like the dishes or laundry if they can,” Schweitzer said.
Jay Apperson, deputy director of the office of communications for the Maryland Department of the Environment, said in an email the department is actively monitoring the situation’s impact on the Monocacy and the Potomac, which it flows into.
“An MDE engineer went to the site as part of this effort and to ensure that the county is working to stop the overflow and that steps are taken to protect the environment,” Apperson wrote in the email. “Specifically, because, in addition to the sewage from the break being diverted to Bush Creek, some sediment is also discharging from the work site, MDE recommended that contractors establish temporary sediment controls. MDE continues to monitor and investigate the break and the response, including an evaluation of any impacts to wetlands and waterways.”
Apperson also said MDE recommended Maryland water treatment systems increase their chlorine dosage in their water treatment. Systems in Virginia and Washington, D.C., have also been alerted, Apperson said.
(1) comment
Man, I sure feel sorry for those guys, having to work hours like that out in this kind of freezing cold. Did it myself, so I can sympathize with them. Ya just keep thinking "it's OT, it's OT, it's OT..."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.