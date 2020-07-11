About 12 volunteers with their brightly colored kayaks pushed off into the Monocacy River Saturday morning with one goal — pick up as much trash as they could fit into their boats.
It was a day focused on cleaning up the Earth and preserving a local river. The kayakers wore gloves and carried trash bags with them. A few canoes also got on the water hoping to pick up some bigger items.
Not even five minutes after rowing onto the river, one volunteer picked up a “White Claw” can that had been in the water.
Along the shore, people picked up wrappers, cigarette butts and beer cans.
The effort was called “Modern Witch Doctor River Rescue” and was organized by Kayce Heister, owner of Modern Witch Doctor, a local business that provides alternative and holistic healing services.
The plan was to spend the day riding down the Monocacy River picking up any items that aren't supposed to be in the water. The volunteers entered the river at Creagerstown Park and planned to exit near Devilbiss Road Bridge.
Heister spends a lot of time on the river with friends and said she has always been angered by how much trash she sees floating in the water and accumulating along the shore.
“It’s terrible. If the water is low, you’ll see tires, you’ll see car parts, beer cans, trash, tarps, food containers, milk containers. I have seen everything,” Heister said. “I have seen things that I can’t even believe are out in the middle of a river. It's gotten pretty bad.”
Tired of seeing all the trash, Heister took matters into her own hands, organized the effort, and advertised it on Facebook, which is how Dennis Crespin found out about it.
He showed up Saturday morning with his son and two kayaks.
“I know that trash is a big issue, especially in the summertime,” Crespin said.
Steven Eckfield, another volunteer, heard about it from a friend who was also planning on participating.
Eckfield owns a few canoes and goes out on the river a couple of times a year. He said people wouldn’t believe the items that are sitting in the river.
“There’s a section further down river where there’s an entire car...there’s definitely a lot of tires, there’s always a lot of trash. Everything that gets thrown out on the roads gets washed down here,” Eckfield said.
Although this is the first cleanup she’s organized, Heister hopes to plan more and get more volunteers.
“I really hope for it to stick and become something that everyone can pitch in and help with,” Heister said.
She also hopes to start collecting monetary donations which can be used to purchase kayaks for volunteers who may not have them, and lunch for the group since the cleanup takes most of the day.
When asked if she thinks the county should be involved in maintaining the river, Heister said no because it’s not the fault of county workers.
“The trash accumulation isn’t because of the county workers, it’s because of human beings who visit the river,” Heister said. “So, if you’re going to visit the river, and you’re going to want to enjoy it, then it is our job to help maintain it.”
For Eckfield, it’s not only about maintaining the river itself but making sure critical ecosystems stay in place.
“The more trash buildup there is the more it’s going to affect the wildlife. If you start messing with ecosystems like the fish ... the rest of the ecosystems around it crumbles,” Eckfield said. “It's important to keep everything alive and keep it nice and beautiful.”
Crespin said more than anything it’s a way to save the Earth and encourage others to be mindful of their actions.
“If we keep doing this to the planet, eventually we won’t have a planet for generations to come,” Crespin said. “Hopefully this event will motivate other people to do the same and bring awareness to the community to pick up after yourself.”
(1) comment
Wish I knew about this. I could have participated.
