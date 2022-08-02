Emmitsburg Sign
The sign welcoming visitors to Emmitsburg on West Main Street.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Emmitsburg is expected to meet its stormwater requirements after spending more than $190,000 over four years. Next month, town leaders are expected to vote on a new fee that would help cover future costs.

As rainfall flows across impervious surfaces such as sidewalks and streets, it can pick up pollutants and carry them into waterways.

matts853

Clean water a hard sell? Yeah, the least we can do is clean up after ourselves. That’s the price we pay for living large on a steady diet of pollution and pavement. That’s what’s gotten out of hand. Priorities.

