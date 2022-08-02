Emmitsburg is expected to meet its stormwater requirements after spending more than $190,000 over four years. Next month, town leaders are expected to vote on a new fee that would help cover future costs.
As rainfall flows across impervious surfaces such as sidewalks and streets, it can pick up pollutants and carry them into waterways.
Stormwater permits, administered by the Maryland Department of the Environment, require certain municipalities to take action to reduce and eliminate pollution from stormwater runoff, according to Frederick County government’s stormwater permit web page. The permits are issued to carry out the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program implemented by the federal Clean Water Act, the county website states.
In Emmitsburg, stormwater permit expenses topped $191,800 between October 2018 and July 2022, town planner Zach Gulden said at Monday's Board of Commissioners meeting. That figure does not account for staff time, tree planting expenses covered by grants and donated land from the Daughters of Charity for the plantings, Gulden said.
Projects included planting 11 acres of trees, making septic connections to wastewater treatment plants and street sweeping.
"We are confident, though, that all ongoing projects will be completed before permit end and we will satisfy our federal and state permit requirements," Gulden said.
The process of planning and implementing projects will start over when a new stormwater permit is issued to the town Oct. 31, 2024, according to Gulden.
A new permit will come with new expenses.
At the commissioners' March meeting, stormwater expenses were projected to exceed $1.4 million between fiscal years 2023 and 2028. In that same meeting, the commissioners agreed to move toward setting up a stormwater fee that would cost most residents $20 annually.
The commissioners are expected to vote whether to implement that fee at their Sept. 12 meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the town office. The $20 fee was the least expensive of the four fee scenarios presented to the commissioners in March.
Commissioner Frank Davis on Monday suggested connecting with other municipalities to see how they handle stormwater requirements. He has often in public meetings expressed discontent over municipalities being required to find funding to meet the federal mandate of stormwater management.
"I still haven't given up on getting the traction to try to fight this because it's just gonna continue to get out of hand," Davis said Monday. "It's hard to sell this to the citizens."
In an email Tuesday, Town Manager Cathy Willets wrote that the town would aim to implement a stormwater fee at the end of the year, if the board approves it.
Clean water a hard sell? Yeah, the least we can do is clean up after ourselves. That’s the price we pay for living large on a steady diet of pollution and pavement. That’s what’s gotten out of hand. Priorities.
