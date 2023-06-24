LIFE-ENV-CALIF-WILDLIFE-CROSSING-MCT

Mountain lion P-22 walks with the Hollywood Sign in Griffith Park in Los Angeles in the background.

 National Park Service/TNS

A first of its kind wildlife crossing in Northern California has been proposed over Highway 101 in San Benito County — the latest project in the state’s efforts to provide safe passage for mountain lions and other animals over dangerous roadways.

About $21 million has been raised to fund the overpass at 2,600-acre Rock’s Ranch, the nonprofit Land Trust of Santa Cruz County announced earlier this year. The wildlife corridor would connect the Santa Cruz and Gabilan mountain ranges and expand the habitat for mountain lions, deer, bobcats and other animals.

