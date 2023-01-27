japan-pumice-2b058464-8ba8-11ed-8847-fecc771c5123.jpg

Efforts to utilize pumice generated by an underwater volcano near the Ogasawara Islands have begun in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures, where huge amounts of the pumice washed ashore at fishing ports and beaches, causing tremendous damage.

In addition to using it for artificial fish reefs and as an educational resource, there are cases where pumice has been used to reclaim soil storage sites. But the nature of the volcanic rock limits its use. Even though a year has passed since the damage occurred, a lot of pumice is still sitting in fishing ports after being recovered from the sea.

