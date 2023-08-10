Quantum Loophole Construction
Construction equipment is seen from an entrance to the Quantum Loophole campus on Manor Woods Road on June 2.

The Maryland Department of the Environment withdrew approval on May 25 for Quantum Loophole’s environmental management plan for its planned campus of campus of data centers on the former Alcoa Eastalco smelting plant site due to numerous work and environmental violations.

The withdrawal of approval was primarily due to Quantum Loophole not submitting required addendums to the department before conducting work and illicit dewatering activities, according to MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson.

(4) comments

Plumbum
Plumbum

I don’t see this as anything major worth celebrating

They have to come up with a new plan and submit it. Ok, it may take some time, but consider it done.

classified

After hearing about the 150 massive generators I hope the whole thing goes belly up. Everything about that company including their asinine claims on their website about how much the love nature while pillaging the land are about as fake as they come. It will literally destroy any quality of life in that whole area, the homes will be worthless and everyone will move away and all that will be left is an industrial wasteland.

Greg F
Greg F

Said it many times….no data centers. No to becoming HWY 28 by Dulles 2.0. These things seem to self propagate once it gets started. We see the mess just one can cause . Imagine when we see them replicate in to a mass of them. No ****inf thanks.

reds2193

This project has been an absolute mess fueled by greed. Its rather clear some politicians must of been getting paid to get this project rolling now that the violations are stacking up and the state is involved hopefully the powers that be rethink this path for Frederick County and Adamstown, some of the most gorgeous acreage FredCo has to offer.

