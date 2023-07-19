A recent inspection report from the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) revealed Quantum Loophole's project site in Adamstown still was not compliant with multiple parts of the state's environmental law.
Quantum Loophole said that since the inspection occurred, a project work plan has been approved, and the company has started taking steps to mitigate the violations under the department's guidance.
The department's inspection, conducted on July 6, lists corrective actions for the company to take as a result of several violations, including unstabilized ground, risk of sediment and water pollution, and unauthorized impacts to the site's floodplain.
The report states that the site specifically violated titles four, five and nine in the environmental section of Maryland's law. Title four pertains to water management, title five pertains to water resources and title nine pertains to water, ice and sanitary facilities.
According to the report, "State law allows for penalty each day a violation occurs."
MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson wrote in an email that the department is working with the Office of the Attorney General to explore possible legal options and penalties to implement for Quantum Loophole's violations. The investigation is ongoing, he wrote.
Apperson wrote that no penalties have been implemented yet.
"MDE has enforced and will continue to enforce the provisions of the environmental covenant relating to the site, as well as the State’s water pollution laws and regulations," he wrote.
Quantum Loophole plans to build a large campus of data centers on the site of the former Alcoa Eastalco aluminum smelting plant. Between April 21 and May 24, the company illegally discharged an estimated 72,000 gallons of water per day from the site, which reached Tuscarora Creek.
The water discharges occurred while Quantum Loophole carried out its dewatering procedures. During dewatering, subsurface water and groundwater is removed from a site to allow for drier excavation.
Quantum Loophole ceased all site development once MDE notified the company of the dewatering violation. The department also dictated that the company cease all dewatering, post warning signs near the Tuscarora Creek and take samples of the discharges.
In a statement to the News-Post, Quantum Loophole said all work on the project site was halted until the department approved a work plan. This had not happened yet when the July 6 inspection was conducted.
"Subsequently, MDE has approved a work plan, and we will move forward to address these issues subject to the Department’s guidance," the statement said. "Work is underway under the guidance of MDE, and began immediately when we had [the] work plan approved by MDE."
Some of the violations from the most recent inspection carried over from the previous construction activity inspection conducted by MDE on June 1, including unauthorized impacts to the floodplain and not obtaining a 20-CP permit.
As of July 6, Quantum Loophole's site operators had not obtained a 20-CP, which is the MDE's permit for stormwater discharge associated with construction activity. This permit is one of the necessary components for construction and site activity to continue, according to the report.
Additionally, areas of the site are unstabilized, meaning the soil is prone to movement and erosion. Some silt fencing on the site has also collapsed, resulting in sediment pollution. Silt fencing allows water through while containing sediments to help prevent soil runoff.
The report also said there were "unauthorized impacts to the floodplain," such as filter bags, stone, straw and stockpiles on the floodplain.
Frederick County officials also conducted a compliance inspection on July 10, which indicated issues of noncompliance with Frederick County law, according to Gary Hessong, the county's acting director of planning and permitting.
Hessong said the county gave a correction order to the company.
"We do have penalties ... that may be warranted, but we haven't reached a point where we've had those discussions yet, but we do have the authority to issue citations," he said. "They've committed to taking the corrective action, and we've been out there. We've seen that they've begun those efforts. We just don't know if they've been completed yet."
Hessong said the county will conduct another compliance inspection later this week.
MDE is “working with the Office of the Attorney General to explore possible legal options”
Let that line sink in.
Young, Fitzwater and Moore will not say a word.
How are they responsible for QL’s noncompliance? How would they know? What should they say? Enough with the non specific innuendo. Criticize Trump, he’s the criminal and you’ve never said a word. And there’s plenty of evidence to prove it.
