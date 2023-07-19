Quantum Loophole logo

A recent inspection report from the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) revealed Quantum Loophole's project site in Adamstown still was not compliant with multiple parts of the state's environmental law.

Quantum Loophole said that since the inspection occurred, a project work plan has been approved, and the company has started taking steps to mitigate the violations under the department's guidance.

TheLorax1

MDE is “working with the Office of the Attorney General to explore possible legal options”

Let that line sink in.

Public Discourse
Young, Fitzwater and Moore will not say a word.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

How are they responsible for QL’s noncompliance? How would they know? What should they say? Enough with the non specific innuendo. Criticize Trump, he’s the criminal and you’ve never said a word. And there’s plenty of evidence to prove it.

