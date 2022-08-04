At a recent family gathering, we were all enjoying the peace of our backyard — birds twittering as they visited the feeders and suet cakes, butterflies and bees flitting from flower to flower — until my granddaughter yelped and ran, afraid she would get stung. But she’s only 9, so a knee-jerk reaction is allowed.
Our sons still tease me about a time that I thought some bees buzzing loudly inside the garage sounded angry, so I ran inside, slammed the door shut and locked it. I was a lot older than 9. Tsk-tsk; it was not a good example to set for the kiddos!
The Center for Biological Diversity estimates that more than half of the U.S.’ 4,000 “native bee species are in decline, [with] one in four species at risk of extinction.” Every year, we lose many honey bees to Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD, thought to be a combination of pesticides, stress, disease and malnutrition). In addition, we lose many native bees because of the scarcity of the native plants they need for food, according to the Bee Conservancy (formerly, the Honey Bee Conservancy). Caveat: I’m not including Africanized honey bees in this discussion.
Why does this loss of bees matter to your flower or vegetable garden? Nearly one-third of U.S. agricultural crops are pollinated by honey bees. In other words, one in three bites of food you take have been pollinated by bees, according to the Bee Conservancy. Despite my knee-jerk reaction to the bees in the garage, I knew then and know now that bees are good pollinators. As with almost any other subject, the more we know about something that scares us, the less frightened we’ll probably be.
For example, did you know …
… how to tell a male from a female bee?
According Angela Libal in her article, “How to Tell the Sex of a Bee,” if it’s visiting flowers, it’s probably female. Only the female gathers nectar/pollen or has a stinger, actually an ovipositor — a device for laying eggs. She only stings if she feels threatened. Bee experts say that the drones (males) aren’t out gathering pollen. Rather, drones from various colonies form loose search groups to find a queen; whoever flies closest to her gets to mate with her, thus ensuring a healthy genetic diversification, according to perfectbee.com.
Other differing characteristics: The female’s abdomen has six segments, while the male’s has seven. Drones’ eyes are so large that they touch at the top of the head, making it easier for them to spot that potential queen. In contrast, worker bees’ (i.e., females’) eyes are well separated and on the side of the head. Drones segmented antennae are somewhat longer and more curved than the females’, according to an Arizona State University website.
… that bees don’t all look alike?
Like other insects, they have a distinct head, antennae, large compound eyes, thorax, abdomen and six legs. Beyond that, over millennia, a bee has developed specialized characteristics to make it easier to get pollen from particular flowers — a long tongue for tubular flowers, for example; a shorter tongue for flat ones; a special sac to carry pollen; or an especially hairy body/legs to hold the pollen. Species vary in color, from the black bumblebee to the orangish-brown honey bee to the metallic greens and blues of sweat bees and mason bees.
… that most native bees are not aggressive?
Most native bees don’t sting unless they feel threatened. If a bee is just flying nearby, try to avoid my knee-jerk reaction (I have no idea why I locked that door!); instead, move slowly. If the bee does land on you, just gently blow on it to send it on its way. If you are stung and have an allergic reaction, you may want to contact your health provider.
... that adding a bee nesting habitat may help attract more bee pollinators to your yard?
This past spring, master gardeners working in the demo gardens at our headquarters on Montevue Lane hung bundles of hollow wooden tubes near some berry shrubs, hoping to attract more pollinators. And it worked. Solitary bees laid eggs in the tubes (like butterflies, most bees live only a few weeks, so you may see numerous generations in your yard in one season), making more bees to pollinate the shrubs. As a result, we have had a lot more berries this year than in the past. The more bee pollinators in your gardens, the more vegetables and flowers you’ll have.
Despite my and my granddaughter’s knee-jerk reaction, we know bees are good pollinators and that we need them. So, rather than grabbing that can of pesticide, I long ago reached a détente with the bees in my garden. I even have a bundle of hollow tubes hanging in the redbud tree near my herbs.
And who knows? Perhaps my granddaughter will read this article, and the next time she sees a bee, she won’t feel the need to run off.
Frederick County Master Gardeners Extension Office is open to the public. You can also find gardening information and advice online at:
• or call us at 301-600-1596.
