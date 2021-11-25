The 7,000-acre Frederick City Watershed, also known as the Frederick Municipal Forest, includes many unique plant communities.
One in particular, a boggy upland area known as the pine swamp, was degrading as its natural dynamic evolution had been interrupted. Accordingly, earlier this month, Maryland foresters, the Frederick County Forestry Board and the Frederick City Sustainability Department undertook a controlled burn on approximately 16 acres of pine swamp to revitalize this forest community, set back succession, and restore a fire dependent ecosystem. Prescribed fires mimic nature and keep the pine swamp community healthy.
Like all ecosystems, forests are dynamic. They progress and evolve through different stages prompted by different natural elements such as rain, wind and fire. Maryland was originally covered by canopy with occasional patches burnt by Native American communities in order to produce blueberries and provide natural forage for livestock. By the 1900s, however, Frederick County’s tillable land had mostly been cleared for agriculture and the remaining timberland had been harvested and regrown three to five times. Wide-scaled timber harvest was followed by extensive wildfires, many set off by sparks from steam engines or by fires deliberately set to promote wild blueberries. As a result, In 1906, the Maryland State Board of Forestry was created primarily to control forest fires and to properly manage the dwindling forest reserves. And, while well intentioned, our forests have since slowly been invaded by less fire-adapted trees and plants. Places like the pine swamp are disappearing.
The pines are pyrophitic plants. They have serotinous cones or fruits that are completely sealed with resin and require fire to open them up and spread their seeds. Other pyrophitic plants, such as certain shrubs and annuals, also require chemical signals from smoke and charred plant matter to break seed dormancy. Fires also reduce and blacken the forest duff, exposing mineral soil for pine seeds, which greatly increases the chances of seed germination.
In the absence of fire, deciduous trees, such as red maple, black gum, birch and sassafras, become established in the understory and steadily replace the pines, causing other plants — and animals dependent on this pine swamp habitat — to dwindle as well. Given these developments, the Managers of the Frederick City Watershed have decided to prescribe a burn, continuing their revitalization efforts that started in 2016.
Every detail must be anticipated in a comprehensive burn plan. At the pine swamp, the forest manager evaluates the pine cone production to schedule the fire for a good seed year. If the seed source is present, a fire is scheduled for spring or fall. The forest manager must obtain approval from the regional fire manager, emergency response coordinators, Frederick County Health Department and Frederick city officials while preparing the area. Brush piles are built, fire breaks are created, and flammable fuels near the fire breaks are removed to ensure containment. Once the plan is approved, the burn is scheduled, and specially trained Wildland Firefighters are recruited, outfitted and briefed on the management of this operation. On most controlled burns, there is a leader, or burn boss, a weather monitoring crew, a group in charge of ignitions, a group in charge of containment and a trained medical technician.
On the day of the burn, various weather parameters are closely monitored, including the relative humidity, wind speed, wind direction and temperature. In addition, the moisture content of the fine fuels (twigs, leaves, cured grasses, etc.) and the heavy fuels (large branches, logs, stumps) is taken. Using these readings, the weather crew can relay such parameters as the relative fire danger, how fast the fire is likely to spread, how high the flames will reach, and how the fire is likely to react. There is a narrow range of acceptable readings allowable. If any of these readings are out of this range, the burn will be cancelled.
Given the weather conditions, a narrow window of opportunity to conduct the burn appeared and Nov. 8 was chosen for the burn. Nearly 40 people assembled at the pine swamp that morning, including college students from two forestry schools who assembled to gain experience. Besides the crew, there were two fully outfitted all-terrain vehicles, brush trucks that carried water, and a bull dozer in case it was needed. At approximately 9 a.m., the fire boss advised the crews of the burn plan. Then the crews split up, with the crew leaders providing additional instruction. The weather crew proceeded to the ignition site to take readings, and at about 10:30 a.m., the weather parameters fell into the desirable range and the decision was made to ignite a test fire using a drip torch.
Once the test fire was set and observed to behave in the anticipated manner, the burn was given a green light. An ignition crew spread the flames using drip torches, a holding crew patrolled the fire containment line, other crews manned the ATVs and brush trucks while the weather crew took readings every 30 minutes. Communications are very important and all supervisors had a hand-held radio. The controlled burn lasted until about 1:30 p.m. Crews were dispatched to “mop up” some large burning debris and fell dead standing trees that were still burning. Following the cleanup, the fire managers ensured that the fire was extinguished and the area was cleared. The burn area was patrolled by responsible parties until adequate rain was received.
The prescribed fire was a success: leaf litter and light fuels were mostly consumed. Now the seeding success and pine regeneration will be monitored. The watershed managers have been monitoring other areas that have been actively managed over the years and the prescribed burning program is displaying encouraging results. As an example, initial pine regeneration at the beginning of the program was estimated to be less than 10 seedlings per acre. Following the burning, however, this estimate is in the order of 200-300 seedlings per acre. Many of these seedlings are already 1-2 feet in height. In addition to pine, the fire encourages growth of oak trees in the understory as well. The net result is that by using fire, in a managed fashion under controlled conditions, the pine swamp area will be restored to its original condition. And this unique community will add biodiversity to the watershed and afford the habitat for the fungi, plants, animals, insects and birds that are dependent on this unique habitat.
