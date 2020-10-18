The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick is on a mission to help get the word out about the dangers of freon — a chloroflourocarbon gas (CFC) — on the environment. Through their new program with environmentalist groups Tradewater, Inc. and Project Drawdown, the club is collecting freon and safely disposing of it.
Freon was banned by the Montreal Protocols in 1995, but it is still sometimes used to refresh older appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners. Some people working in maintenance of these appliances might have freon in their storage and have forgotten about it.
“What [the Montreal Protocols] didn’t account for was how much CFC is out in the public in the communities,” said Joe Richardson, owner of Bar-T Mountainside camp in Urbana and former president of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick. “And these canisters as they age could leak and become an increasing threat to the environment.”
Project Drawdown, a nonprofit that focuses on 80 ways carbon emissions can be reduced, lists CFCs as the number one most dangerous threat to the environment.
“It’s 1,300 to 2,000 times more destructive to the environment than [carbon dioxide] emissions,” Richardson said.
Richardson worked with students from Oakdale, Urbana and St. John’s High schools to collect freon from members of the community on Saturday. While the gas is technically illegal, individuals and companies that turn in their freon will not be fined or charged. Instead, they are compensated for doing the right thing in getting freon out of use.
“There has been no place to safely recover this material and have it destroyed [until recently],” Richardson said. “... I can’t throw it away, so this is laying around and in sheds and mechanic shops and maintenance facilities, with no one really knowing what to do with it.”
Saturday’s collection was the first pilot for a program that Rotary International is currently rolling out in 45 metropolitan areas. Richardson volunteered to be the champion of the Baltimore area’s programs.
“The idea is this is a pilot that we then want people to fan out in the region to find out where there may be other stores of CFCs, freon that we need to get out of circulation,” Richardson said.
Students weighed the canisters, tagged them and safely stored them at Bar-T. They kept records of the drop-off as well. Two people came to drop off freon on Saturday, but another event will be held in November.
Tradewater has a partnership with FedEx so they can provide shipping boxes to the freon collectors, who then ship the canisters to an EPA-certified site in Ohio where they are destroyed.
Richardson is also a member of Environmental and Sustainable Rotary Action Group (ESRAG) and is excited to continue moving the program forward, until it’s international. So far, the program has only been tested by Tradewater at their location in Chicago, which has seen high demand in the four years it’s been open.
If you have freon in your house or shed, contact Joe Richardson at joesr@bar-t.com to find out about the next drop-off time.
“If you’re not using it, get it out of circulation so the canisters don’t leak and if you are using this to recharge old air conditioning units, they shouldn’t be,” Richardson said. “It’s banned it’s an illegal substance.”
