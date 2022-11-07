A group of people stood under a canopy outside the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, perking up whenever a visitor arrived.
They came bearing old computers, cellphones, toothbrushes, drills and — at least once — a tiny, bright pink children’s motorbike. Each item to be discarded contained a lithium-ion battery.
Saturday’s collection event, hosted by Rotary Clubs across Frederick County, aimed to raise awareness about proper battery disposal and give residents a convenient way to get rid of old devices.
Lithium-ion batteries are found in most rechargeable electronics, said Joe Richardson, one of the event’s organizers. If they’re thrown in the garbage at the end of their useful lifespan, they can pose a fire hazard.
Plus, if batteries aren’t recycled, the valuable raw materials required to make them go to waste, he said.
In addition to the Urbana location, drop-off centers were set up Saturday at Triangle Motors in Frederick, the Middletown Municipal Center and the New Market District Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
“People don’t have to travel far to find something that’s close to them,” said Ashley Waters, president of the Carroll Creek Rotary Club. She sat outside Triangle Motors, sorting through the haul toward the end of Saturday’s event.
Devices were placed in fireproof steel drums, so they could be shipped to Nevada. There, a company called Redwood Materials will grind the batteries up, extract 95% of the raw materials — including glass, plastic, cobalt and lithium — and reuse them.
The process helps mitigate environmental hazards and reduces the need for further mining, Richardson said.
“The greatest source of lithium in the world is not in some mine,” he said. “It’s in everyone’s garages and junk drawers.”
Students from Oakdale and Urbana high schools helped promote the event on social media and aided in sorting through the devices on Saturday.
Richardson said the event was the first of its kind Redwood Materials organized in the Mid-Atlantic region. He hopes it isn’t the last.
“We want this to be replicated,” he said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(1) comment
There was a big fire in a high rise, I can’t remember what city but the fire started with a lithium battery in an electric bike. Dangerous stuff for something in common use.
