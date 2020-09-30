Bill Traube’s driveway might be a strange sight for the Middletown neighborhood on Monday and Tuesday mornings, filled with disassembled appliances and furniture among buckets of aluminum cans and bottle caps.
But the organized chaos is for a good cause.
Traube is the director of the Holy Family Parish's Knights of Columbus Scrap Metal Drive, which donated about $10,000 to local charities in 2018 and 2019.
The program was on its way to having a stellar year at the beginning of 2020, when it raised $9,500 in just three months. But once March rolled around — and the novel coronavirus pandemic hit — the donations began drying up. Since January, the Knights have been able to collect $16,500.
While it’s a sizable number, Traube wishes he could have done more.
“Because we’re only averaging, since the end of March … about a thousand dollars a month,” Traube said. “It was a big shock and a drop on us. But we’re still hanging in there.”
Traube parks a truck and trailer outside Holy Family at 7321 Burkittsville Rd. in Middletown every Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to noon. He collects donations from not only parishioners, but community members as well.
He’s looking for anything that has metal in it, including furniture like folding chairs and desks, hardware, tools, appliances, aluminum cans and bottle caps. Items with refrigerant are not encouraged, but Traube does have a volunteer who can remove the coolant if necessary.
Traube and other volunteers then work to break down the metal items and separate them into types of metal, such as aluminum, copper, wire and tin. Metal usually gets more money from scrap metal buyers if it’s separated by type than if an entire appliance is brought in as one item.
For example, when he makes a run to a scrap metal buyer and sells an air conditioner as one item, Traube gets about $1.60 for it. But the individual metals, if separated, could get him up to $15.
Traube usually goes to Reliable Recycling Center two or three times a week to sell his metal.
It’s a long process, but he thinks it’s worth it to help out the local communities. Most of the money from the metal goes into a general charities fund that Traube allocates to local organizations such as BEACON, The Religious Coalition, Middletown Valley People Helping People and Mission of Mercy.
The donations are given on an as-needed basis. The other portion of metal proceeds goes to the Middletown Ministerium, which organizes the two annual Days of Service in Middletown.
“There’s a lot of need,” Traube said. “I’m hoping that we can fill that gap, I really am.”
But there’s another big plus to the scrap metal drive.
“We're keeping stuff out of landfills. And you'd be amazed at what we've put into recycling, and raising cash for charity,” Traube said. “You'd be absolutely amazed.”
Traube tries his hardest to get all parts of donations to some sort of recycling plant, and reuses items such as plastic bags that goods are sometimes donated in. But there are some items that are difficult, especially when it comes to plastic, which doesn’t have a strong market in the county.
The scrap metal drive originally started in 2006, when Traube and Charlie Jones began collecting the recycling from Holy Family Catholic Church, where they managed facilities. Jones saw the church go through an abundance of plastic water bottles, and decided to use the money from recycling aluminum cans to buy water coolers which could be refilled with five-gallon jugs.
After opening it up to the Knights of Columbus, the drive began raising between $300 and $400 a year for local charities for the next several years.
“But I saw the potential because our membership was small. And I said, if you multiplied this out by the entire parish, we’re not talking hundreds, we could be talking thousands,” Traube said. “And no one else could see that.”
In 2018, Traube opened up the drive to the larger community and began parking at Holy Family. Members of Middletown churches began donating their scrap metal. But things really picked up at the beginning of 2020.
In addition to scrap metal donations, Traube is seeking a storage space where he and the volunteers can store their projects, and some items that Traube likes to accumulate before he sells, such as cans and bolts. His garage is quickly filling up.
“There's no storage room. And all the tables and work benches and stuff like that actually end up getting packed right back in here again when we finish at the end of the day,” Traube said. “But it's becoming a challenge.”
