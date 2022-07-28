The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste and Recycling, in cooperation with the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Environmental Service, will hold a Residential Scrap Tire Drop-Off Day on Aug. 13. Residents bringing scrap tires for recycling can drop off up to 10 tires at no charge.
The state is sponsoring this event to assist with residential waste management, as such, businesses and commercial vehicles are prohibited from participation.
The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the DSWR Recycling Drop-off Center at 9031 Reichs Ford Road. Ten tires per Frederick County household will be accepted. Participants must show a driver’s license as proof of county residency. Tires can be on or off rims but must be less than 33 inches in diameter, including passenger vehicle, light truck, and motorcycle tires. There will be a one-trip limit per residential vehicle to the event.
Scrap tires, because of their size, shape and associated environmental hazards, present difficult and costly disposal and recycling challenges. The scrap tire drop-off day is made possible by the state’s Used Tire Clean-Up and Recycling Fund, which is financed by the collection of a 80 cents per tire fee on the sale of each new tire sold in Maryland. This program is dedicated to responsibly managing the collection, transportation, recycling, and processing of the 5.9 million scrap tires generated in Maryland annually, as well as diminishing accumulated stockpiles of old tires.
In lieu of special collection events such as this, citizens may bring up to five scrap tires per year to the DSWR facilities, charged at the prevailing residential rate. For more information on DSWR programs, services and fees, visit frederickcountymd.gov/landfill.
To receive automatic notification of events like this, use the free Recycle Coach app or sign up for “My Reminders” at Frederick County’s recycling program website, frederickcountymd.gov/recycle. Recycling information, event notices and DSWR announcements can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/FrederickRecycles.
