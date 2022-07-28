The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste and Recycling, in cooperation with the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Environmental Service, will hold a Residential Scrap Tire Drop-Off Day on Aug. 13. Residents bringing scrap tires for recycling can drop off up to 10 tires at no charge.

The state is sponsoring this event to assist with residential waste management, as such, businesses and commercial vehicles are prohibited from participation.

