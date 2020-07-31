Monday is the deadline to sign up for an emergency work group of Frederick city and county residents to help address the issue of climate change.
The city adopted a resolution in April making climate issues a community emergency, and setting up a Climate Emergency Mobilization Work Group together with the county, which has passed a similar resolution.
The city is looking for residents who represent Frederick and a variety of industries and other areas, such as energy, transportation, agriculture, planning, and public health.
Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane is working with county council members Jessica Fitzwater and Kai Hagen on the work group.
To apply, go to frederickmd.gov/climate by Aug. 3.
