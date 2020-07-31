Monday is the deadline to sign up for an emergency work group of Frederick city and county residents to help address the issue of climate change.

The city adopted a resolution in April making climate issues a community emergency, and setting up a Climate Emergency Mobilization Work Group together with the county, which has passed a similar resolution.

The city is looking for residents who represent Frederick and a variety of industries and other areas, such as energy, transportation, agriculture, planning, and public health.

Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane is working with county council members Jessica Fitzwater and Kai Hagen on the work group.

To apply, go to frederickmd.gov/climate by Aug. 3.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!