These roots have been exposed using the air tillage method, which blows the soil away using an air spade. The technicians can now inspect and attempt to correct the uncovered roots. The picture shows uncovered girdling roots — roots that grow in a circular or spiral pattern around the trunk gradually strangling the tree — something that can be prevented using proper planting techniques.

 Dakota Durcho

Most plants are rooted in the ground, and they are highly dependent on the surrounding soils. Most experts agree that 80% of a tree’s roots are made up of the fleshy feeder root variety which function in absorbing water and soil nutrients, the remaining 20% anchor the tree to the ground and store energy as starch.

Feeder roots are found about 6 to 12 inches below the soil surface and extend out to the edge of the tree’s “dripline” or further. In fact, feeder roots can extend up to 3 x times beyond the dripline in open grown settings. A very favorable soil for plant growth contains 50% open “pore” space, 45% minerals, and 5% organic material. The pore spaces in the soil are very important to store water, oxygen and other gasses and provide open spaces for root growth and development. A condition that dramatically impacts the productivity of soils is when pore space is lost during soil compaction.

