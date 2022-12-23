Most plants are rooted in the ground, and they are highly dependent on the surrounding soils. Most experts agree that 80% of a tree’s roots are made up of the fleshy feeder root variety which function in absorbing water and soil nutrients, the remaining 20% anchor the tree to the ground and store energy as starch.
Feeder roots are found about 6 to 12 inches below the soil surface and extend out to the edge of the tree’s “dripline” or further. In fact, feeder roots can extend up to 3 x times beyond the dripline in open grown settings. A very favorable soil for plant growth contains 50% open “pore” space, 45% minerals, and 5% organic material. The pore spaces in the soil are very important to store water, oxygen and other gasses and provide open spaces for root growth and development. A condition that dramatically impacts the productivity of soils is when pore space is lost during soil compaction.
Soil compaction occurs when heavy objects run over and compress the soil. Some of the most common compaction occurs with heavy equipment, large animals, substantial human traffic, and heavy watering. This loss of pore space limits root penetration promoting superficial roots or an abundance of surface roots. The hard surface also inhibits water absorption resulting in surface runoff, so the soil is less able to retain water and more likely to erode. Soil compaction affects aeration, and the reduced air flow affects root growth, causes buildup of toxic substances, and results in higher soil temperatures which can destroy tree roots and other microscopic and macroscopic plants and animals. Outward signs of trees growing in compacted soils include trees having fewer and smaller leaves, dead limbs at the end of the branch, and weakened individuals are more susceptible to pest problems due to reduced vigor.
If soil compaction is so damaging, how can we prevent or repair compacted soil? Creating a barrier around tree’s dripline or further during construction, having designated walkways, and using mulch around trees and landscape plants are good preventative measures that can be taken. There are several ways we can correct compacted soils. Incorporating organic material in the soil, aerating the soil, and tillage methods are all effective measures. Let’s look at each of these methods.
A common tree maintenance practice is to place a layer of mulch around individual trees or plantings in a bed. Mulching trees with organic matter has many advantages. The layer of organic material covering the soil helps retain moisture because it reduces water loss from evaporation; and it insulates the ground, so the soil is cooler in the s0ummer and warmer in the winter. Mulch also helps to suppress weed growth which means less mowing is required, reducing the chances that the tree would be wounded with a lawn mower or weed trimmer.
Mulching trees lessens soil compaction, prevents erosion, may improve soil aeration, and it can supply organic nutrients if the correct type of mulch is used. The organic material will attract earthworms that help breakdown the material and create galleries in the soil each of which improves aeration. Mulching helps retain moisture decreasing the need to water which reduces the propensity for soil compaction.
Despite the benefits of mulching there are some drawbacks if trees are mulched incorrectly. Mulch piled up against the trunk or too high in mulch volcanoes can result in abundant surface roots or disease such as basal cankers. The mulch can harbor mice or other rodents that will damage the tree. Mulch can change the soil pH; this can affect the health of the newly planted tree. Mulch can deplete available nitrogen in the soil; unseasoned mulch can leech out wood alcohol which can burn the tree, and old mulch can form a hard barrier that will inhibit water penetration into the soil.
To prevent these drawbacks, it is very important to apply proper mulch correctly at the outset, placing a uniform 2-3 inches of mulch around the tree, making sure not to pile it against the trunk. If you are growing acid-loving trees like oaks, pines, or magnolias using the correct type of mulch is especially important. Around acid-loving plants use mulch that has an acidic pH such as pine, needles, bark, or acidic wood chips. For all plants you should also use mulch that has been composted in an oxygen-rich environment. Fresh “green” wood chips or chips that have been stored in a deep pile may have accumulated wood alcohol; if this leeches into the ground it may burn a newly planted tree causing it to wither and die. Also, it is a good idea to replace old mulch after a season or two. Good mulch stays in place, maintains proper pH, enriches the soil, is well composted and is free of noxious weeds.
Applying fertilizer or organic material below the surface by drilling holes in a grid pattern around the tree extending to the dripline and filling with fertilizer or mulch provides nutrients to trees, increases the organic content of soils and the drilling action can break up compacted soils and increase pore space. In addition, the liquid injection of fertilizer below ground under moderate pressure will break up compacted soils while providing nutrients for tree growth to the feeder roots.
Many tree care companies have the equipment and ability to fertilize tree roots below ground. Applying fertilizer below ground allows the application of fertilizer directly to the tree roots bypassing tuff grass roots. Any use of fertilizer should be conducted with care since over fertilizing especially with inorganic nitrogen can burn the plant.
Another method used to break up compacted soil is known as air tillage. During this method compressed air from an air spade is used to displace most of the soil surrounding the root system under the tree’s dripline exposing the roots without injuring them like digging would be prone to do. Once the roots are exposed the technician can inspect much of the root system and correct problems such as girdling roots if it is necessary to do so. Once any root care practice has taken place, the collected soil is mixed with organic material then it is placed back on the roots. Oftentimes another mulch layer is layered on top of the soil. Air tillage can break up compacted soils and add amendments which will improve soil composition.
The soils that surround trees are very important for the health of the tree. These soils should have adequate nutrients, abundant pore space and an organic layer. Compacted soil disrupts root development, water and air infiltration, and can impact tree health. Creating an undisturbed area around the tree is a good preventative measure to ensure tree health. If the soils are already compacted there are several ways to correct this condition. As with most tree care practices, we recommend that you contact a professional arborist for advice and to remedy the problem.
Bruce Phillips and Mike Kay are Frederick County Forestry Board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.