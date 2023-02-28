Solar industry leaders and advocates testified in favor of a bill Wednesday that they say would revitalize the state's solar industry after a period of stagnation.
The bill, SB 664, sponsored by Sen. Brian Feldman (D-Montgomery), would increase the maximum award of a grant that funds rooftop solar installations for low- and moderate-income residents from $1,000 to $5,000.
Its costs would be covered by a state fund that utilities pay into when they are below a certain threshold of solar-generated power that they are expected to produce.
Currently, the grant program is restricted to low-income residents — defined as an annual household income that is at or below 175% of the federal poverty level.
By expanding eligibility to moderate-income, the bill would make households with incomes at or below 80% of an area's median income eligible for the grant, as well as residents in what the bill describes as "overburdened or underserved communities."
At a hearing before the state Senate's Education, Energy and the Environment committee in Annapolis, Feldman referenced a former solar panel manufacturing plant in Frederick city operated by Solarex, then BP Solar, that closed in 2010 as an indicator of the industry's decline.
"About 15 years ago, we started down the road of creating major incentives for the use of solar energy in Maryland," Feldman said at the hearing. "We even had a manufacturing facility in Frederick. ... What's happened: Around 2016, rooftop residential solar system installations peaked, and then it began to decline, and the decline has been steady since that point in 2016."
Feldman said the Maryland rooftop solar industry had over 20,000 installations in 2016 compared to only 4,000 installations last year, and that the bill would both boost residents and Maryland solar businesses.
Terry Salmon, a Bowie-based general contractor who installs solar panels, said the grant would help his customers make their rooftop installations more worth their while.
"What you look at as a homeowner is: How long is it going to take me to break even on this?" Salmon said.
Current federal incentives offer tax credits for residents with solar installations. The state offers a $1,000 rebate for installations above a certain capacity and allows the sale of solar credits to utilities on the state's energy market.
Feldman said the bill would be a crucial next step to further incentivize solar and that past efforts, including the 2019 Clean Energy Jobs Act, have not been sufficient.
One of the bill's funding mechanisms would make money available through a rebate program to any resident who has installed a certain sized solar energy system, regardless of income.
This garnered a critique from Climate Access Fund CEO Lynn Heller, who said this aspect of the bill excludes many low-income Marylanders who are renters or don't have the roofs to support solar installations.
"I fully agree with Senator Feldman that we need to focus public support on rooftop solar," Heller said. "But I would argue that support should be limited to low-income homeowners."
Heller also said that more support should be put toward community solar installations, which the bill does not provide funding for.
The Maryland League of Conservation Voters had similar concerns with the level of funds allocated to low- and moderate-income homes, according to Feldman, who was receptive to the idea of discussing the league's proposed amendments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.