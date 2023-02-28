Low Income Solar
A number of town homes in the Whittier community have solar panels on the roofs. A state bill would increase the award size of a grant for rooftop solar installations to low- and moderate-income residents in Maryland, as well as a rebate for current homes with rooftop solar panels.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Solar industry leaders and advocates testified in favor of a bill Wednesday that they say would revitalize the state's solar industry after a period of stagnation.

The bill, SB 664, sponsored by Sen. Brian Feldman (D-Montgomery), would increase the maximum award of a grant that funds rooftop solar installations for low- and moderate-income residents from $1,000 to $5,000.

