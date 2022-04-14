Thurmont has again been recognized for its investment in tree care and forestry by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
For the sixth year in a row, the Department of Natural Resources named the town a Tree City USA — a designation celebrating municipalities with a tree board or department, tree care ordinance, community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita, and an observation and proclamation of Arbor Day.
“I am very pleased that we have achieved this level of tree care here in Thurmont,” Mayor John Kinnaird said in a news release. “Our staff and volunteers have done a great job planting trees, maintaining them, and working hard to ensure that our trees remain healthy for future generations.”
Thurmont also received the Growth Award for the second year in a row. This prize, awarded to only nine communities in Maryland, recognizes the work Thurmont has done to build a sustainable community forestry program, according to the release.
