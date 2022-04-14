kinnaird tree city
Buy Now

From left, Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird, Green Team members Janice Guillory and Sabrina Massett and Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick celebrate the Tree City USA recognition during the town’s Greenfest on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Town of Thurmont

Thurmont has again been recognized for its investment in tree care and forestry by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

For the sixth year in a row, the Department of Natural Resources named the town a Tree City USA — a designation celebrating municipalities with a tree board or department, tree care ordinance, community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita, and an observation and proclamation of Arbor Day.

“I am very pleased that we have achieved this level of tree care here in Thurmont,” Mayor John Kinnaird said in a news release. “Our staff and volunteers have done a great job planting trees, maintaining them, and working hard to ensure that our trees remain healthy for future generations.”

Thurmont also received the Growth Award for the second year in a row. This prize, awarded to only nine communities in Maryland, recognizes the work Thurmont has done to build a sustainable community forestry program, according to the release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription