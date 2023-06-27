The city of Frederick began work last week on a stream restoration project at Monocacy Village Park.
The project, which is expected to be completed in summer 2024 according to a city news release, is currently in its assessment stage. Contractors are surveying the area around the stream to determine how the plans for the stream's design should proceed, said Jenny Willoughby, the city's sustainability manager.
The city is hoping to complete a design for the stream restoration by the end of 2023, Willoughby said.
Willoughby said the intent of the project is to improve water quality and ensure the stream functions properly.
"They'll be putting more natural features back into the stream... so the water can slow down and drop out sediment. It'll create habitat for macro invertebrates and fish," Willoughby said. "In general, we're kind of returning the stream in that section back to what we think it should be."
The city will also add a riparian buffer, or vegetation alongside bodies of water that protects water quality and mitigates erosion.
The project — which will tackle an approximately 500-foot section of the Abraham Faw Run stream starting at the stream's outfall in Monocacy Village Park — is the second phase of a larger flood mitigation project in the city.
The first phase of the project, which Willoughby said has already been designed, is focused on a section of the area around Motter Avenue, near the YMCA of Frederick County on North Market Street.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers suggested stormwater management improvements to that area — such as adding an additional drainage line — after heavy storms in May 2018 caused significant flooding in parts of the city.
The stream restoration phase of the project will be financed with $481,500 in federal community project funding, which is money directed by the U.S. House of Representatives to state, local and tribal governments.
Willoughby said the stream restoration will help the city meet its requirements under the Environmental Protection Agency's National Pollution Discharge Elimination System program. The program requires municipalities to earn credits by participating in stormwater management and anti-pollution measures, like cleaning up streams and adding stormwater infrastructure.
The restoration will have positive impacts for the city beyond meeting the permit requirements, she said.
"When we restore it, we'll have lots of shade in there because we're adding trees. There probably will be lots of birds that will be returning to that green space. There'll be a lot more wildlife in the stream right there," she said.
Frederick is carrying out other stream restorations in addition to the one at Monocacy Village Park, Willoughby said.
One project, which has designated funding in the city's fiscal year 2024 capital improvements program and is in the design stage, will address a section of Carroll Creek in the Renn Farm area on the city's east side.
The city also completed a restoration of part of Rock Creek in Waterford Park, according to Willoughby, and is considering about three other restorations that are not yet set in stone.
