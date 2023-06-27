Monocacy Village Park Stream Project
The City of Frederick is conducting studies to prepare for a stream restoration project for the creek running through Monocacy Village Park. The plans call for stream improvements to the first 500 feet of the creek from the North East Street side of the park.

The city of Frederick began work last week on a stream restoration project at Monocacy Village Park. 

The project, which is expected to be completed in summer 2024 according to a city news release, is currently in its assessment stage. Contractors are surveying the area around the stream to determine how the plans for the stream's design should proceed, said Jenny Willoughby, the city's sustainability manager. 

