Pruning shears in hand, Fox Haven Farm teacher and orchardist Taylor Roman swiftly clipped branches from an elderberry shrub.
Cutting in the right place, he said, is actually good for nature.
"By doing all that pruning, I'm jump-starting growth," he said.
The elderberry lesson marked the start of Fox Haven Organic Farm, Retreat & Learning Center's foraging series. On Saturday, about one dozen students learned foraging ethics and how the properties of one plant can promote growth in another.
With the help of Lacey Walker, director of farming, Roman explained the chemistry that occurs when he clips a branch. You could say he's fluent in botany.
"This is still very much alive," he said, clutching a handful of cuttings from a willow tree.
In preparation for the class, Fox Haven staff took willow cuttings and soaked them in water overnight, then added elderberry sticks to the water.
That willow water, Roman said, contains a hormone that will encourage stronger, faster root growth in the elderberry cuttings when they're potted in soil. Eventually, the potted elderberry sticks participants took home Saturday will take root and grow into new plants — if nature wills it.
They'll grow quickly, too. The elderberry Roman pruned in the herb garden stood taller than any person on the farm that day, and it's about five years old, Walker said. A younger elderberry in a field stood nearly knee high, and it was just entering its second season.
Friends Chelsea Garvey, Erica Hottel and Alyssa Poulin, of Frederick, signed up for the foraging series together.
"I've been interested in learning how to make tea from plants," Poulin said. She added she wants to learn how to take from nature while helping the environment.
Hottel and Garvey wanted to learn about the flora and fauna that surrounds them. Hottel brought along a notepad to take notes, and copied diagrams of plants as Roman talked through a slideshow inside Fox Haven's dairy parlor.
Participant Gabriela Piatkowski was drawn to the event, in part, for a chance to spend time in the country. She usually lives in New York City and has been staying with family in Baltimore.
"Since quarantine started, I've bought so many house plants," she said.
Roman's hope is those who participate in Fox Haven's educational events will gain a deeper appreciation of the natural world.
"The most important thing is a change in mindset. We want people to feel more connected to the environment, of which they are a part," he said. "You can't love and care about things you don't know about."
In the coming months, the foraging group will learn how to harvest and prepare wild foods and medicines.
