The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste and Recycling will host a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off event from 8 a.m. until noon July 15 in the upper parking lot at Nymeo Field on 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick.
The event is free and open to residents of Frederick County as a means of safe disposal of hazardous household items, including rechargeable batteries, pesticides and general household items marked “hazardous” or “toxic.” The event will be held rain or shine.
Participants should access the event via New Design Road, not South Market Street.
County residents may bring the above-mentioned household materials and additional items such as aerosol paints, brake fluid, flares, compact and tube fluorescent light bulbs and ballasts, fungicides, household cleaners, insecticides, mothballs, old fuel, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, stains, sealants, smoke detectors, solvents, thinners and again, general household items marked “hazardous” or “toxic.”
A contractor will be present to process materials for safe disposal.
Items not accepted at this event include ammunition, biomedical waste, explosives, firearms, fire extinguishers, LED light bulbs, medicines, paint, pressurized tanks over 1 pound (such as for propane, helium or freon) and radioactive materials or any items accepted at our DSWR Recycling Center year-round.
To receive automatic reminders for this and future events, visit frederickcountymd.gov/recycle, and click the “My Reminders” link to subscribe. For general information on recycling, disposal and waste reduction programs, join the DSWR community conversation at facebook.com/frederickrecycles. Customer service representatives from the DSWR office may also be reached by calling 301-600-2960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.