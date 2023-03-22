Dandelion leaf.jpeg

It’s bittersweet news that the dandelion, one of the most eradicated weeds in lawns everywhere, could be a superfood that helps in the fight against diabetes and cancer.

Researchers have found that compounds in dandelion help decrease blood sugar and reduce inflammation and may be helpful in reducing obesity. Dandelion extracts have also shown anti-microbial, antioxidant and anti-carcinogenic properties. Though more clinical data is needed, evidence is growing to support use of this safe superweed as an everyday dietary and medicinal food.

