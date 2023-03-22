It’s bittersweet news that the dandelion, one of the most eradicated weeds in lawns everywhere, could be a superfood that helps in the fight against diabetes and cancer.
Researchers have found that compounds in dandelion help decrease blood sugar and reduce inflammation and may be helpful in reducing obesity. Dandelion extracts have also shown anti-microbial, antioxidant and anti-carcinogenic properties. Though more clinical data is needed, evidence is growing to support use of this safe superweed as an everyday dietary and medicinal food.
Both dandelion root and leaf have traditionally been eaten as a vegetable and medicinal food, providing nutrients such as beta carotene and vitamins B, E, K and C. Dandelion also contains potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron and several trace minerals. Additionally, dandelion root contains inulin, a prebiotic fiber that provides food for your gut microbiome and helps decrease intestinal inflammation. The root is bitter-tasting and is often roasted and used as a primary ingredient in coffee alternatives and teas.
In the growing season dandelion emerges first as rosettes of tender green “toothed” leaves that lay close to the soil. The bright yellow flower soon appears atop a tall stem in the middle of the leafy rosettes. Below the soil, the dandelion has a sturdy taproot that can grow several inches deep and have many branches.
Holding large amounts of nectar in each yellow bloom, dandelions provide food for bees, several insect species, and other pollinators. Opening and closing each day, the cheery yellow flower seems to transform overnight into a fuzzy seed head that is used by children of all ages to blow wishes into the wind.
Dandelion has a long history of use by many cultures as a tonic for the digestive system and urinary tract. The bitter flavor found in the leaves and root help regulate digestion and support liver function and detoxification. Though the stem produces a milky latex that can be an irritant to some, the plant is nontoxic and generally well-tolerated when used raw or cooked.
For all parts of this wonder weed, you can find many recipes to make salads, syrups, honeys, cooked greens, wine, and more. If you decide to forage for dandelion in your yard or elsewhere, you’ll want to be sure that the leaves and flowers are far from primary roads and free of chemical sprays and animal waste. The young tender leaves are best for eating raw, while roots are best harvested from plants that are at least two years old.
If you are shopping for dandelion greens you will have the best luck at a larger grocery store, co-op, or specialty market. For cooking, you’ll want to choose leaves that have more greens than stem. To use them raw, choose smaller young leaves for less bitterness. For a delicious salad, try them mixed with arugula and tossed with a light vinaigrette.
If you’re new to eating dandelion greens, spring is an ideal time to add the bitter leaves to your diet. After the rich and hearty meals we eat during winter, dandelion provides gentle support to our liver and other digestive organs to help tonify and clean out our system. My favorite way to prepare dandelion is to sauté the leaves with onion and garlic. I add a handful of dried raisins, currants, or cranberries to the pan to add sweetness and help balance the bitter flavor of the greens. To finish the dish, I add a splash of white wine vinegar to the greens after they are tender. For more detailed instructions, see this month’s recipe for Braised Dandelion Greens.
Joi Vogin is a licensed nutritionist and clinical herbalist with more than 25 years of experience in nutrition and public health education. She joined the University of Maryland Extension Frederick office in June as its family and consumer sciences educator. Vogin looks forward to sharing her love of food in this column and welcomes your favorite recipes and suggestions for future articles. She can be reached at jvogin@umd.edu or 301-600-3573.
