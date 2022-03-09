The city of Frederick is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on its Sustainability Committee. The role of the Sustainability Committee is to advise city officials and staff on developing and promoting the city’s commitment to sustainability efforts. The committee also promotes the benefits of sustainability to residents and businesses through outreach and education at events.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Municipal Office Annex, 140 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Most meetings are currently held virtually, though quarterly in-person meetings will likely begin again in 2022.
Interested individuals must be city residents. Individuals who have experience in the green energy or transportation, food and nutrition, green building design, or other sustainable practices are encouraged to apply. This opening is to fulfill an unexpired term that ends on Nov. 21, 2022, at which time membership will be revisited.
To apply, email a cover letter and resume to Jenny Willoughby, sustainability manager, at jwilloughby@cityoffrederickmd.gov by March 25.
