pic 2 coneflowerwbee.jpg

More Information The Frederick County Master Gardeners Extension Office is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also find gardening information and advice online: • University of Maryland Extension Home and Garden Information Center: extension.umd.edu/programs/environmentnatural-resources/program-areas/home-and-garden-information-center • Frederick County Master Gardeners Publications: extension.umd.edu/locations/frederick-county/home-gardening • Facebook, facebook.com/mastergardenersfrederickcountymaryland The University of Maryland is an Equal Opportunity Employer and provides Equal Access to Programs. La Universidad de Maryland es una institución con Igualdad de Oportunidades de Empleo y con Igualdad de Acceso a Programas. 4ebad674-06cf-4043-8fd1-9dc756517334

Bees aren’t the only ones “buzzing” in our gardens this summer. Lots of new buzz words are flying around. One of the most popular words is that of “sustainable” gardening. The term has come to evoke the way we utilize environmentally friendly practices when attending to our gardens and landscapes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription