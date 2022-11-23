I know, I know, nobody wants to put "climate" and "Thanksgiving" in the same sentence. Tallying the environmental impact of a holiday feast doesn't seem like it's in the spirit of the thing. It's a holiday! It's a day when we suspend our ordinary habits and set aside our prudence to spend an entire day eating, drinking and making merry — or at least watching football.

But I'm here to tell you that the news is good. The mainstays of the meal are poultry and plants, which make Thanksgiving a much more climate-friendly holiday than, say, the burgerfest that is the Fourth of July. In fact, the only holiday I can think of with a more pro-environment menu is Yom Kippur.

