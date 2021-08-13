Frederick County’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions are responsible for $150 to $200 million in damages every year.
As a tree farmer and arbor enthusiast, I studied environmental benefits provided by the Frederick County tree canopy and forests while hiding out from COVID last year. It became apparent that a simple, objective measure was needed to value the natural benefits forests provide, along with the damage greenhouse gas emissions cause. This led to the Social Cost of Carbon, a metric placing a rough dollar value on the damages these emissions cause.
The definition of the SCC: The societal damage in dollars from an additional metric ton of CO2 equivalent emissions; or, the value of avoiding or sequestering an additional MT of CO2E emissions.
There’s a fairly complex, 40-year backstory on the SCC we’ll mostly fast-forward through.
BackgroundThe genesis of the concept was hatched by President Reagan, who ordered cost-benefit analysis be used to evaluate proposed federal regulations with expected costs over $100 million. That laid the policy groundwork, followed by subsequent presidential administrations, both Republican and Democratic, to develop this methodology that is now an established practice among federal agencies and some states to evaluate policy impacts related to climate damaging emissions.
The SCC in use today by the Biden administration is $51/MT CO2E, which will be updated in January 2022. The $51/MT value is considered low and is expected to increase in January. It includes major factors of climate damage (health, property, productivity), but the data doesn’t offer a complete picture.
Whats our score?The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments is an independent, nonprofit association with membership from 24 local governments, including Frederick County and Frederick City. Among COG’s many missions, it’s the acknowledged “scorekeeper” and provides periodic estimates of CO2E emissions at the regional and local level.
Frederick County greenhouse gas emissions decreased by a whopping 37 percent between 2005 and 2018, mostly due to the closure of the Eastalco plant in 2010. From 2012 to 2018, county emissions dropped just 6 percent, 215,000 MT, to 3,606,320 MT.
The Environmental Protection Agency includes a major category in its annual Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks that offsets CO2E, which COG doesn’t calculate or report: the value of CO2E sequestered or removed by “land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF).” In the EPA’s 2018 report, LULUCF was credited with net CO2 removals of 799.6 million MT CO2 equivalents. That was 12 percent of net U.S. emissions in 2018, down from 19 percent in 1990.
The cost of reported 2018 county emissionsUsing $51 a ton, the annual cost of damage from county emissions is $183,922,320. Ouch!
The top three Frederick County emission categories, by MT and Social Cost:
1. Transportation: 1,799,824 MT X $51 = $91,791,024
2. Commercial energy: 692,168 MT x $51 = $35,300,568
3. Residential energy: 674,824 MT x $51 = $34,416,024
Returning to the question about how (and how much) our forests help mitigate emissions, it is estimated Frederick County’s 180,000-acre forest canopy sequesters an average of 3 MT per acre per year in the process of photosynthesis. That’s 540,000 MTs, which offsets 15 percent of county emissions and reduces the cost of damages by $27,540,000, to $156,382,320. That is a huge benefit but still leaves immense costs we just can’t afford.
Now what?Treaties aiming to save the world from the ravages of the climate emergency require emissions of net zero by 2050 at the latest. But do we really want to wait that long, incur hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to property and public health, and risk running out of time? We all need to take individual action right now. How about each of us commits to environmentally friendly lifestyle choices and asks for public investment in renewable energy, tree planting and a modern public transportation infrastructure.
Paul Walker is a woodland owner and former chairman for agriculture, forestry and land management with CEMWG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.