A developing trend in natural resources management involves evaluating resources on a larger scale, at the landscape level.
Traditional management programs focused on individual landowners and work was generally conducted on a one-to-one basis. However, considering that plants, animals, water, soils, climatic conditions and the air we breathe extend well beyond the confines of individual property boundaries, viewing these resources on a more comprehensive level makes perfect sense.
In addition, considering those living and nonliving factors, which can have a negative impact on resources on a grander scale, makes sense as well. Some of the living, “biotic” factors that can impact a forest community might include insects, such as gypsy moth; diseases like oak wilt; animals, including excessive deer herds; and invasive plants, such as tree of heaven. Nonliving abiotic influences might include forest fires, drought, deforestation, floods and acid rain.
Long-term residents may remember how the gypsy moth impacted our forests from the late ’80s up to 2009. We learned that controlling gypsy moths by aerial spraying could protect individual trees. It also became readily apparent that creating large spray blocks over a multitude of ownerships makes the control measures much more effective and lowers the costs of individual treatments by creating an economy of scale.
Another example of how managing at the landscape level might operate is the study of brook trout populations in a particular stream. The purpose of this study would be to evaluate the abundance of brook trout in the stream, find out where they occur in the stream, and determine if the populations can intermingle or if they are separated by some sort of barrier. The study would attempt to identify impediments to the sustainability of the population and ultimately determine whether the population is sustainable or not. Since most streams may be miles long and traverse many different land holdings, the analysis must take place at the landscape level. In this example, the managers may conclude that it would be feasible to reestablish brook trout throughout the stream using a combination of tree planting activities to reduce water temperatures, eradicating the more aggressive brown trout from the stream, removing barriers in the stream, and installing wide culverts so that brook trout populations can intermingle.
Landscape level plans are also quite common for terrestrial wildlife purposes, since wild animals are very mobile. Presently, Maryland is participating in strategic landscape restoration projects for bird species, including the cerulean warbler, golden winged warbler, woodcock and ruffed grouse.
Yet another example of managing at the landscape level might involve evaluating urban tree canopies. By looking at the municipality as a whole, one can assess the existing tree canopy throughout a city and determine which parks, streets, homes, schools, etc. need trees to increase the overall canopy cover of the municipality.
In the spirit of managing resources at the landscape level, a number of private and public individuals and organizations have joined together to implement the Catoctin Stewardship Initiative, or CSI, in the mountainous region of northern Frederick County, near Cunningham Falls State Park and the Frederick Municipal Watershed Forest.
This approximately 3,000-acre area was chosen to be the pilot program in Frederick County for a number of unique characteristics: thick forest cover, a series of unusual upland bogs, high quality mountain streams containing native populations of brook trout and populations of rare or threatened plants and animals.
Nearly half of the estimated 3,000-acre area already has some sort of forest and wildlife management plan, but they’re not coordinated with neighboring properties. These plans list the dominant forest cover types, developmental stage of the forest, and other factors relating to forest health and productivity. They also list a wide variety of management recommendations based on the landowners’ objectives and present condition of the forest.
Other factors that make this a desirable area to test landscape management include the many long-term residents and the easements protecting some properties from development pressure. The objective of this program is to engage participating landowners and obtain an overarching, coordinated management plan to facilitate and share costs of any potential stewardship practices to maintain or improve the unique nature and health of this area. The CSI program is meant to operate on a strictly voluntary basis, working with only those individuals who wish to participate in the program, but the benefits are extensive.
The CSI kicked off with an introductory meeting in September, where interested residents joined representatives from agencies such as the Maryland Forest Service, The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland Fisheries, The City of Frederick Sustainability Department, the Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service, to learn more about the area and what a landscape-based program might look like. Expert speakers presented information about forestry, wildlife resources, rare or threatened plants, animals that might be located here, fisheries, hydrology and opportunities relating to ecosystem management and establishing property easements. A key theme was how the efficiency of scale and funding opportunities would support project implementation. The final portion of the meeting sought audience input, with a section set aside for audience questions and a discussion of how a landscape scale project could function in this area.
Another meeting was held in early November to discuss key objectives for the program, the development of a CSI website and nominating a steering committee to help oversee development and implementation. In addition, a diverse set of objectives was discussed, including development of Forest Stewardship Plans or other restoration plans for willing participants; identifying and controlling invasive plants in the region; taking steps to improve forest resiliency from insects, disease, fire, climate change and other threats; improving wildlife habitat and travel corridors; stream and bog restoration practices; and providing educational opportunities. The CSI group is developing an interactive website that will be used to inform and educate residents and other interested parties.
Those involved with CSI hope that by coordinating management plans, landowners can help to maintain our unique and significant Frederick County landscape.
